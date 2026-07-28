GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Barclays reports first half profit up 17% on strong equities trading - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Barclays reports first half profit up 17% on strong equities trading

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Barclays reports 17% profit rise on strong equities trading

Barclays Surpasses Expectations with Robust First-Half Performance

By Lawrence White

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Barclays on Tuesday reported a first-half profit rise of 17%, beating analysts' forecasts, as it followed Wall Street peers in reaping bumper equities trading revenues and deal fees this year.

Profit and Revenue Highlights

The British bank reported profit before tax for the January to June period of £6.1 billion on Tuesday, just above analysts' expectations of about £5.94 billion.

It also announced a fresh share buyback of £1 billion, above forecasts for £831 million, and dividends worth £800 million as it returns excess capital to shareholders.

Upgraded Guidance and Performance Goals

Barclays slightly upgraded its income guidance for the year from £31 billion to £31.5 billion and said it was on track to meet its performance goals for 2026, in the latest sign that British lenders' are sustaining a recent run of robust profits even amid falling interest rates and an uncertain economic backdrop.

Investment Banking and Equities Trading

Barclays' investment bank, which has remained one of the group's main earnings engines and a differentiator from domestic-focused UK rivals such as Lloyds and NatWest, delivered total income of £4 billion in the second quarter of the year compared with analysts' forecasts for £3.7 billion.

Equities Revenue Growth

The British bank reported revenues from equities rose 45% in the quarter compared with the same period last year. That lagged those of Wall Street rivals which were up an average 69% in equities for the period, aided by the huge SpaceX initial public offering that helped supercharge earnings.

Market Volatility and Deal Activity

Volatility in financial markets triggered by the Iran war has driven a trading frenzy that has boosted banks' revenues, while blockbuster M&A deals and IPOs have fuelled investment banking fees.

Barclays' Recent Performance and Market Position

Barclays, like many European banks, has seen its profits climb sharply in recent years, boosted by higher rates, a benign backdrop for lending and demand for services from its corporate customers. Shares in the London-based bank are up close to 50% in the past year, trading at levels last seen at the height of the 2007-2008 global financial crisis.

Banks Brace for Policy Changes Under New Leadership

Sector Outlook Amid Political Shifts

BANKS BRACE FOR LATEST LEADER'S POLICIES

Barclays is the first big British bank to report earnings this week, as the country's lenders warily eye newly installed Prime Minister Andy Burnham, the country's seventh leader in the last ten years.

Taxation and Regulatory Concerns

Having reaped record profits in recent years, lenders have been concerned the left-leaning Burnham might hike taxes on the sector.

Banks however received a boost on Friday when Reuters reported the Burnham administration is likely to preserve the previous administration's pro-growth approach to financial services.

Investor Focus and Economic Backdrop

Investor attention will now shift to how resilient lending margins will remain in the face of the Bank of England's rate-cutting cycle, as well as credit quality concerns amid a weak economic backdrop.

(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes)

Key Takeaways

  • Profit before tax for H1 2026 rose 17% year‑on‑year to £6.1 billion, exceeding analyst consensus of ~£5.94 billion (lse.co.uk)
  • The gains were fueled by robust equities trading revenues and deal‑fees, echoing a broader Wall Street trading boom (investing.com)
  • Barclays launched a fresh £1 billion share buyback — higher than the ~£831 million forecast — signaling confidence in capital returns (lse.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Barclays' first-half profit increase by?
Barclays' first-half profit rose by 17% compared to the previous period.
What was the reported pre-tax profit for Barclays in January-June?
Barclays reported a profit before tax of £6.1 billion for the January-June period.
What contributed to Barclays' stronger first-half performance?
Strong revenues from equities trading and deal fees contributed to the bank's performance.
How much is Barclays' new share buyback program worth?
Barclays announced a new share buyback program worth £1 billion.
How did Barclays' profit compare to analyst expectations?
Barclays' reported profit and share buyback both exceeded analyst expectations.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Upper Crust owner SSP Group keeps full-year target; quarterly sales rise on UK growth

Upper Crust owner SSP Group keeps full-year target; quarterly sales rise on UK growth

Image for Frasers' bid for Hugo Boss turns unconditional after EU nod

Frasers' bid for Hugo Boss turns unconditional after EU nod

Image for Man Group reports record assets under management of $253.6 billion

Man Group reports record assets under management of $253.6 billion

Image for Philips CEO says US order delays, China pressure weighed on Q2 results

Philips CEO says US order delays, China pressure weighed on Q2 results

Image for LVMH shares seen down as Iran war impact weighs on fashion sales

LVMH shares seen down as Iran war impact weighs on fashion sales

Image for UK watchdog hits EY, partner with $1.6 million fine for inadequate audit of retailer Made.com

UK watchdog hits EY, partner with $1.6 million fine for inadequate audit of retailer Made.com

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's Unite Group first-half profit slips, maintains outlook
UK's Unite Group first-half profit slips, maintains outlook
Image for Canal+ revenue held up by legacy businesses as MultiChoice decline narrows
Canal+ revenue held up by legacy businesses as MultiChoice decline narrows
Image for UK regulator proposes to block Openreach offer citing threat to broadband competition
UK regulator proposes to block Openreach offer citing threat to broadband competition
Image for China hopes for constructive role by Slovakia in ties with EU, Xinhua reports
China hopes for constructive role by Slovakia in ties with EU, Xinhua reports
Image for Unilever beats second-quarter sales growth estimates
Unilever beats second-quarter sales growth estimates
Image for Air Liquide confirms margin outlook as first-half profit meets expectations
Air Liquide confirms margin outlook as first-half profit meets expectations
Image for France's Exosens to triple thermal camera production for drones
France's Exosens to triple thermal camera production for drones
Image for Orange raises core profit growth target to more than 4%
Orange raises core profit growth target to more than 4%
Image for Citi expands Asia FX options desk with three senior trader hires in Singapore
Citi expands Asia FX options desk with three senior trader hires in Singapore
Image for Jet engine maker Safran raises targets after record first-half margin
Jet engine maker Safran raises targets after record first-half margin
Image for Google rivals line up seeking damages after record $1 billion fine
Google rivals line up seeking damages after record $1 billion fine
Image for Mercedes reports Q2 profit boost but flags China woes for car sales
Mercedes reports Q2 profit boost but flags China woes for car sales
View All Finance Posts