China Looks to Slovakia for Positive Engagement in EU-China Relations
Xi Jinping Seeks Constructive EU-China Dialogue Through Slovakia
BEIJING, July 28 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping hopes Slovakia will play a constructive role in the development of European Union's relations with China, focusing on properly handling conflicts and differences, according to a report on Tuesday from state news agency Xinhua.
Diplomatic Approach and Conflict Resolution
The key is to engage in equal consultation and seek common ground while reserving differences, Xinhua cited Xi as saying to Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, who is on a three-day state visit to China.
Areas of Potential Cooperation
Emerging Industries and Frontier Fields
With Slovakia, Xi mentioned potential cooperation in emerging industries and frontier fields such as clean energy, digital economy, robotics manufacturing, and artificial intelligence, Xinhua reported.
(Reporting by Liz Lee and Xiuhao Chen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)