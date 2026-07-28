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China hopes for constructive role by Slovakia in ties with EU, Xinhua reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China hopes for constructive role by Slovakia in ties with EU, Xinhua reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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China Looks to Slovakia for Positive Engagement in EU-China Relations

Xi Jinping Seeks Constructive EU-China Dialogue Through Slovakia

BEIJING, July 28 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping hopes Slovakia will play a constructive role in the development of European Union's relations with China, focusing on properly handling conflicts and differences, according to a report on Tuesday from state news agency Xinhua.

Diplomatic Approach and Conflict Resolution

The key is to engage in equal consultation and seek common ground while reserving differences, Xinhua cited Xi as saying to Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, who is on a three-day state visit to China.

Areas of Potential Cooperation

Emerging Industries and Frontier Fields

With Slovakia, Xi mentioned potential cooperation in emerging industries and frontier fields such as clean energy, digital economy, robotics manufacturing, and artificial intelligence, Xinhua reported.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Xiuhao Chen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • Xi called on Slovakia to help manage EU–China differences through equal consultation and mutual respect, aiming to advance cooperation while reserving differences.
  • China seeks to deepen collaboration with Slovakia in emerging sectors such as clean energy, digital economy, robotics manufacturing and artificial intelligence.
  • This initiative aligns with broader efforts in 2026 to bolster bilateral ties—including legislative exchanges, major investment projects (InoBat/Gotion battery plant and Volvo/Geely), and strategic partnership frameworks.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Xi Jinping discuss with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini?
Xi Jinping discussed the importance of Slovakia's constructive role in EU-China relations and potential cooperation in emerging industries.
Which sectors did China highlight for cooperation with Slovakia?
China mentioned cooperation in clean energy, digital economy, robotics manufacturing, and artificial intelligence.
What is the focus of Slovakia's visit to China?
The visit focuses on strengthening diplomatic ties and exploring cooperation in frontier industries between Slovakia and China.
How does China recommend handling conflicts with the EU?
China encourages equal consultation and seeking common ground while respecting differences with the EU.
Who reported on the meeting between the Chinese and Slovak presidents?
The meeting was reported by China’s state news agency Xinhua, with Reuters providing additional coverage.

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