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LVMH shares seen down as Iran war impact weighs on fashion sales - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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LVMH shares seen down as Iran war impact weighs on fashion sales

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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LVMH Shares Fall as Iran War Slows Recovery in Fashion Sales Growth

LVMH Quarterly Sales Performance and Market Reaction

Premarket Share Movement

July 28 (Reuters) - Shares in LVMH were seen falling 2% to 3% in premarket on Tuesday, after the French luxury giant reported overnight second-quarter sales that failed to convince investors about an imminent recovery at its most profitable division.

Fashion and Leather Goods Division Results

The owner of Louis Vuitton, Dior and Moet & Chandon champagne said quarterly sales at its fashion and leather goods division, which generates the bulk of its operating profit, grew 1% when adjusted for currency swings, to €8.90 billion ($10.12 billion). 

Analyst Expectations and Segment Performance

That was the segment's first quarterly increase in two years, though it still fell short of analysts' expectations for a 1.7% rise. LVMH flagged weaker spending in Europe, where tourism has been hit by the Iran war.

"All the focus was on FLG," a trader said after the results.

Outlook and Analyst Commentary

Full-Year Expectations and Sector Recovery

The question remains whether the division can meet full-year expectations despite a tougher comparison in the third quarter, brokerage RBC said in a note, adding this was necessary "for the stock to start working" in its view.

Organic Growth and Investor Sentiment

LVMH reported 3% overall organic growth in the quarter, leaving questions open on whether its relatively modest sales growth was enough to reassure investors that the $400-billion luxury sector is decisively emerging from a two-year downturn.

Morningstar Analysis

"Our thesis for LVMH hinges on the recovery in luxury sector performance and the group's brands overperforming the industry in the long run," Morningstar analysts said in a note to clients.

"So far, LVMH is still lagging peers, although trends are turning slightly more positive," the brokerage added.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8798 euros)

(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Fashion & leather goods segment posted modest 1% organic growth, below expectations of 1.7%, raising investor caution.
  • LVMH cited about a 1% drag on group sales due to the Iran war, affecting both Gulf mall traffic and European tourism. (investing.com)
  • The broader tourism impact of the Iran war includes up to 50% drops in Gulf luxury footfall, weaker fashion demand in Europe, and increased air‑travel and energy disruption risks. (fortune.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are LVMH shares seen falling in premarket trading?
LVMH shares are seen falling 2% to 3% in premarket trading after second-quarter sales failed to meet analysts' expectations.
How is the Iran war impacting LVMH sales?
The Iran war has weakened tourism in Europe, leading to reduced spending on luxury fashion goods, affecting LVMH's sales performance.
What was the sales growth in LVMH's fashion and leather goods division?
Sales in the fashion and leather goods division grew by 1% when adjusted for currency swings, below the 1.7% analyst forecast.
Is the luxury sector showing signs of recovery?
LVMH reported 3% overall organic growth, but questions remain about whether the luxury sector is decisively recovering from its downturn.
What do analysts say about LVMH's future performance?
Analysts note LVMH is still lagging industry peers, although recent trends are turning slightly more positive.

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