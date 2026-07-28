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Mercedes reports Q2 profit boost but flags China woes for car sales - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Mercedes reports Q2 profit boost but flags China woes for car sales

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Mercedes Q2 Profit Up 22%, Warns of China Woes Impacting Car Sales Forecast

Mercedes-Benz Q2 Financial Performance and Outlook

Q2 Operating Profit Results

BERLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - German premium carmaker Mercedes-Benz reported a 22% rise in second-quarter operating profit but flagged weakness in its core cars business on Tuesday, now forecasting a drop in overall sales due to problems in China.

Group EBIT Figures

Group earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at €1.5 billion ($1.71 billion), slightly below an average analyst estimate of €1.6 billion, according to a poll conducted by Visible Alpha.

Sales Forecast Revision

Mercedes now expects sales of cars to come in slightly below the prior-year level in 2026, having previous forecast a stagnation, meaning that full-year group revenue is now also expected slightly below 2025.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8795 euros)

(Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Operating profit (EBIT) rose 22 % to €1.5 billion in Q2, just below consensus of €1.6 billion (live.euronext.com)
  • Global car deliveries fell 8 % year‑on‑year to 417,800 units, driven by a 30 % drop in China, while U.S. and European sales grew (live.euronext.com)
  • Mercedes now forecasts 2026 car sales and group revenue to be slightly below 2025, down from earlier guidance for stagnation (group.mercedes-benz.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Mercedes-Benz's operating profit rise in Q2?
Mercedes-Benz reported a 22% increase in second-quarter operating profit compared to the previous year.
What was Mercedes-Benz's Q2 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)?
Mercedes-Benz's Q2 EBIT was €1.5 billion ($1.71 billion), slightly below analyst expectations.

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