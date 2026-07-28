Mercedes Q2 Profit Up 22%, Warns of China Woes Impacting Car Sales Forecast

Mercedes-Benz Q2 Financial Performance and Outlook

Q2 Operating Profit Results

BERLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - German premium carmaker Mercedes-Benz reported a 22% rise in second-quarter operating profit but flagged weakness in its core cars business on Tuesday, now forecasting a drop in overall sales due to problems in China.

Group EBIT Figures

Group earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at €1.5 billion ($1.71 billion), slightly below an average analyst estimate of €1.6 billion, according to a poll conducted by Visible Alpha.

Sales Forecast Revision

Mercedes now expects sales of cars to come in slightly below the prior-year level in 2026, having previous forecast a stagnation, meaning that full-year group revenue is now also expected slightly below 2025.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8795 euros)

(Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Linda Pasquini)