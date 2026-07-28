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UK regulator proposes to block Openreach offer citing threat to broadband competition - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK regulator proposes to block Openreach offer citing threat to broadband competition

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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UK regulator moves to block BT Openreach broadband offer

Ofcom Proposes Intervention in Broadband Market

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - British regulator Ofcom proposed blocking a new commercial offer from BT's wholesale network arm Openreach to protect broadband competition, marking its first move to stop such a deal from the dominant provider.

Details of the Proposed Block

Ofcom said the offer was aimed at customers who were key to the ability of alternative networks providers, such as CityFibre and Hyperoptic, to grow their customer bases.

Reasoning Behind Ofcom's Decision

"We propose to intervene to direct Openreach to withdraw its 'Incremental New to Openreach Offer', as we consider the charges are not fair and reasonable and could harm the development of network competition," Ofcom said on Tuesday.

Impact on Internet Service Providers

BT's Openreach network, which serves internet service providers (ISPs) such as Sky and Vodafone as well as BT, was targeting aggressively discounted pricing at new customers, while keeping prices for others unchanged - a move Ofcom said could undermine "sustainable competition".

The deal, which would apply only to customers above an ISP's normal number of sign-ups, offered providers discounts of up to £9.50 per customer for up to 30 months.

Ofcom's Stance on Market Competition

"Openreach must be able to compete, but they cannot use their significant market power to drive other networks out of the market," said Natalie Black, Ofcom's Group Director for Infrastructure and Connectivity.

Britain's fibre broadband market is still developing, with around half of households that can access full-fibre broadband yet to sign up.

Other Openreach Deals Under Review

Ofcom said it was not minded to block two other deals proposed by Openreach, saying they were unlikely to prevent other networks competing.

Virgin Media Targeted Offer

One takes aim at Virgin Media by offering a one-off £50 discount for new full-fibre customers above the usual number of sign-ups in areas where the second-largest network operates.

Price Cap on High-Speed Connections

The second caps how much providers pay for new high-speed connections.

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru and Paul Sandle in London; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • Ofcom’s move represents its first attempt to block a commercial offer from dominant provider Openreach to safeguard competition through its new Telecoms Access Review (TAR) framework (ofcom.org.uk)
  • Openreach’s offer did not include permanent price cuts but offered aggressive incremental discounts to new customers, which Ofcom believes could distort sustainable network competition (openreach.com)
  • This action takes place within broader regulatory context: the UK has seen rapid full-fibre rollout (now covering around 78% of premises), but Ofcom continues to regulate Openreach to ensure fair access as competition develops through 2031 (ofcom.org.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Ofcom proposing to block Openreach's new offer?
Ofcom believes the offer could harm network competition and lead to unfair and unreasonable charges.
What is Openreach's 'Incremental New to Openreach Offer'?
It is a commercial offer with aggressively discounted pricing for new customers of Openreach's wholesale network.
How could the offer affect broadband competition in the UK?
The offer could undermine sustainable competition by providing discounts only to new customers, keeping prices unchanged for others.
Who are the main providers affected by Openreach's network pricing?
Providers such as Sky, Vodafone, and BT use Openreach's wholesale network and could be impacted by pricing changes.

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