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Philips CEO says US order delays, China pressure weighed on Q2 results - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Philips CEO says US order delays, China pressure weighed on Q2 results

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Philips CEO Cites US Delays, China Policy as Drags on Q2 Results

Philips Faces Challenges in Key Markets During Second Quarter

By Lucie Barbier and Alessandro Parodi

Impact of US Order Delays on Q2 Performance

July 28 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Philips said on Tuesday that delayed orders in the U.S. and market pressure in China weighed on the healthcare tech group's second-quarter results, even as it lifted its margin outlook for the full year.

The Dutch maker of consumer electronics, appliances and medical equipment on Monday reported a quarterly core profit margin above analysts' expectations thanks to U.S. tariff refunds, but its comparable order intake fell 1% because certain large orders were shifted into the third quarter.

Market Reaction to Q2 Results

Philips' U.S.-listed shares fell 4.4% to $25.02 on Monday, while traders indicated a 3% to 5% fall in the Amsterdam-listed shares before the bell.

CEO Commentary on Order Timing

"That's not a miss, but rather a timing issue," CEO Roy Jakobs told journalists. "Some of these deals are lumpy. They are very large in nature — multi-hundred-million or multi-million, multi-year contracts — and therefore you cannot exactly pinpoint when they will close."

China Policy Changes and Their Effects

Analysts at RBC also noted that continued pressure in China affected second-quarter sales growth.

Centralized Procurement Policy in China

China announced in July a new policy requiring all public medical institutions to buy medical equipment through centralized procurement programs.

CEO's Outlook on China Market

"We have seen that this has caused a kind of market turmoil and degrowth," Jakobs said on the press call. "We foresee a more structurally challenging situation in China, which we had planned for." 

(Reporting by Lucie Barbier and Alessandro Parodi, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Comparable order intake fell 1% due to timing shifts of large U.S. orders into Q3 — a timing, not performance, issue
  • Adjusted EBITA margin came in at 16.4%, above forecasts, bolstered by a €186 million U.S. tariff refund (≈4.2 % benefit)
  • New Chinese policy effective May 20, 2026 requires public hospitals to use centralized procurement for equipment, disrupting market dynamics and weighing on sales growth

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Philips' second-quarter order intake fall?
Philips' order intake fell 1% in Q2 due to delayed large US orders, which were shifted into the third quarter.
How did China impact Philips' Q2 results?
China's new centralized procurement policy caused market turmoil and sales degrowth, affecting Philips' Q2 results.
Did Philips meet profit expectations in Q2?
Yes, Philips reported a core profit margin above analysts' expectations, helped by US tariff refunds.
What was the market reaction to Philips' Q2 report?
Philips' US-listed shares fell 4.4% and Amsterdam-listed shares were projected to drop 3-5% after the Q2 report.
What is the outlook for Philips in China?
Philips expects a structurally challenging environment in China due to recent policy changes.

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