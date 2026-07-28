Canal+ Revenue Growth Supported by Legacy Business, MultiChoice Decline Narrows
Canal+ Financial Performance Overview
Half-Year Revenue Results
July 28 (Reuters) - French pay-TV and media group Canal+ reported a slight rise in its half-year revenue on Tuesday, as growth in its legacy businesses balanced a narrowing decline at MultiChoice, the African broadcaster it acquired last year.
Revenue and Earnings Details
Revenue rose 0.6% on a combined basis to €4.29 billion ($4.88 billion) in the six months through June, from €4.26 billion a year ago, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and exceptional items grew 19.1% to €433 million.
Full-Year Guidance and Currency Exchange Rate
Canal+ confirmed its full-year guidance for flat revenue and adjusted EBIT of €735 million.
($1 = €0.8800)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)