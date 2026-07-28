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Canal+ revenue held up by legacy businesses as MultiChoice decline narrows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Canal+ revenue held up by legacy businesses as MultiChoice decline narrows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Canal+ Revenue Growth Supported by Legacy Business, MultiChoice Decline Narrows

Canal+ Financial Performance Overview

Half-Year Revenue Results

July 28 (Reuters) - French pay-TV and media group Canal+ reported a slight rise in its half-year revenue on Tuesday, as growth in its legacy businesses balanced a narrowing decline at MultiChoice, the African broadcaster it acquired last year.

Revenue and Earnings Details

Revenue rose 0.6% on a combined basis to €4.29 billion ($4.88 billion) in the six months through June, from €4.26 billion a year ago, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and exceptional items grew 19.1% to €433 million.

Full-Year Guidance and Currency Exchange Rate

Canal+ confirmed its full-year guidance for flat revenue and adjusted EBIT of €735 million.

($1 = €0.8800)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Canal+’s legacy operations offset MultiChoice’s waning revenue, enabling modest top‑line growth.
  • Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and exceptional items (EBIT) rose sharply—up 19.1% to €433 million.
  • Full‑year outlook remains unchanged: flat revenue and adjusted EBIT guidance pegged at €735 million.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Canal+'s half-year revenue increase?
Canal+ reported a 0.6% increase in half-year revenue, rising to €4.29 billion from €4.26 billion the previous year.
What contributed to Canal+'s revenue stability?
Growth in Canal+'s legacy businesses balanced out the decline at MultiChoice, supporting overall revenue stability.
How did MultiChoice perform after being acquired by Canal+?
The decline at MultiChoice narrowed following its acquisition by Canal+, helping offset the group's overall revenue results.
What is Canal+'s full-year financial guidance?
Canal+ confirmed flat revenue and adjusted EBIT of €735 million for the full year.
How much did Canal+'s adjusted earnings grow?
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, and exceptional items grew by 19.1% to €433 million.

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