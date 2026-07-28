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Citi expands Asia FX options desk with three senior trader hires in Singapore - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Citi expands Asia FX options desk with three senior trader hires in Singapore

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Citigroup Expands Asia FX Options Desk with Three Senior Hires in Singapore

Citigroup Strengthens FX Options Capabilities in Asia

Senior Appointments to the Singapore FX Options Desk

HONG KONG, July 28 (Reuters) - Citigroup has appointed three senior traders to its foreign exchange options desk in Singapore as it seeks to boost its regional market-making and risk management capabilities, according to a company statement on Tuesday.

Eric Poon Joins as Director on FX Emerging Markets Options Team

The Wall Street lender appointed Eric Poon as director on its FX emerging markets options trading team in Asia, reporting to Akshay Saxena, head of FX options for Asia Pacific.

Poon brings 20 years of trading experience across G10 -- the ten most heavily traded major world currencies -- and Asia emerging market products, joining from BNP Paribas after roles at OCBC Bank, and RBS.

Richeng Zheng Appointed as G10 Options Trader

Richeng Zheng joins as a G10 options trader, reporting to director Nicky Lam. Zheng joins from Bank of America, where he served as the sole G10 options book runner in the Asia time zone.

Ying Zhou to Join as EM Options Trader

Ying Zhou will join the desk in August as an EM options trader, reporting to Saxena. Zhou joins from Deutsche Bank in Singapore, specializing in exotic derivatives and FX options.

Citi's Global FX Options Franchise and Market Performance

Expansion of FX Options Franchise

The hires come as Citi strengthens its global FX options franchise.

Financial Performance Highlights

Q2 2026 Markets Revenue Growth

In the second quarter of 2026, Citi reported a 17% increase in overall markets revenues to $7.0 billion, with Fixed Income markets revenue rising 7% to $4.7 billion on higher foreign exchange volumes.

(Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Ronojoy Mazumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • Three senior FX options traders appointed in Singapore: Eric Poon, Richeng Zheng, Ying Zhou, boosting Citi’s Asia FX options capabilities.
  • These hires build on Citi’s broader push in FX and fixed income markets, following earlier strategic hires and reflecting confidence in growing FX volumes.
  • Citi’s strong Q2 2026 performance—with Markets revenues up 17% to $7.0 billion and Fixed Income rising 7% to $4.7 billion—provides momentum for further expansion.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has Citigroup appointed to its Asia FX options desk in Singapore?
Citigroup appointed Eric Poon as director for FX emerging markets options, Richeng Zheng as a G10 options trader, and Ying Zhou as an EM options trader.
What experience do Citi's new FX options hires bring?
Eric Poon brings 20 years of trading experience, Richeng Zheng led the G10 options book for Bank of America, and Ying Zhou specializes in exotic derivatives and FX options.
How does this expansion impact Citi's FX options business?
The new hires aim to strengthen Citi's regional market-making and risk management capabilities, enhancing their global FX options franchise.
What recent financial results have been reported by Citi?
In Q2 2026, Citi reported a 17% increase in overall markets revenues to $7.0 billion, with $4.7 billion in Fixed Income markets revenue driven by higher FX volumes.

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