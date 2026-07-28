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Finance

Man Group reports record assets under management of $253.6 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 28, 2026

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Man Group Achieves Record $253.6 Billion in Assets Under Management Amid Volatile Markets

By Nell Mackenzie

Man Group's Financial Performance and Market Context

Record Assets Under Management Despite Market Volatility

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Man Group on Tuesday posted an 11% quarterly rise in its assets under management to a record $253.6 billion as of June 30, beating analyst expectations, amid volatile markets whipped by the on-again-off-again Iran war. 

Profit Growth Driven by Management Fees

The London-listed company, which makes money from management fees, posted a six-month core net management fee profit of $186 million before taxes and after costs, up around 40% from $130 million in June 2025. 

Strong Inflows and Client Interest

New Client Money Surges

New client money soared in the first half of the year, with inflows of $7.1 billion -- beating Jefferies analyst expectations of $1.3 billion of net inflows. 

Focus on Quality Investments Amid Volatility

Investor interest in the funds at Man Group that solely bet on rising assets amid volatile equity and credit markets came down to picking quality investments that would perform well despite broader market behaviour, Antoine Forterre, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Man Group told Reuters.

Partnering for High-Quality Returns

"In an environment where people might be worried about volatility they still need to be invested because that is their mandate so they look for partners who can provide high-quality returns," said Forterre.

Long-Only Strategies Attract Bulk of Inflows

The hedge fund's long-only strategies including its long-only credit funds saw the bulk of this new client money. A long position takes a bet on asset rising in value.

Leadership Perspective and Strategic Changes

The strong first half were the fruits of change at Man, CEO Robyn Grew said in a statement, adding that the inflows and record AUM was the "direct result of deliberate, multi-year investments in the diversification of our business."

Industry Trends and Broader Hedge Fund Performance

Global hedge funds have delivered their strongest first-half performance since 2013, data from hedge fund data firm PivotalPath showed, as healthcare, tech and energy trades lifted returns in volatile markets.

April Sets New Performance Records

In particular, April - when hedge funds returned 3.7% in one month - proved to be the strongest April on record, according to PivotalPath.

(Reporting by Nell Mackenzie; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

Key Takeaways

  • Man Group AUM jumped 11% quarter‑over‑quarter to a record $253.6 billion as of June 30, 2026, surpassing analyst expectations. (ca.marketscreener.com)
  • Six‑month core net management fee profit rose ~40% year‑on‑year to $186 million, fuelled by $7.1 billion of new inflows—well above Jefferies’ $1.3 billion forecast. (ca.marketscreener.com)
  • The surge comes amid industry‑wide strength: global hedge funds posted their best first‑half performance since 2013, with April delivering a record 3.7% monthly return. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest assets under management figure reported by Man Group?
Man Group reported a record $253.6 billion in assets under management as of June 30.
How much did Man Group's core net management fee profit increase?
Man Group's core net management fee profit rose 40% to $186 million before taxes in the first half of 2025.
What contributed to Man Group's record AUM and strong inflows?
Deliberate, multi-year investments in business diversification and strong investor interest in long-only strategies contributed to the results.
Which strategies attracted the most new client money for Man Group?
Long-only strategies, including long-only credit funds, attracted the bulk of new client money.
How did global hedge funds perform in the first half of 2025?
Global hedge funds delivered their strongest first-half performance since 2013, led by healthcare, tech, and energy trades.

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