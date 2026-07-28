Frasers Secures EU Approval for Hugo Boss Takeover; Bid Now Unconditional

Frasers' Takeover of Hugo Boss: Key Details and Implications

EU Clearance and Offer Status

July 28 (Reuters) - British retailer Frasers said on Tuesday that its takeover offer for German fashion house Hugo Boss had become unconditional after winning the European Union's clearance.

Takeover Offer and Shareholder Response

Here are some more details:

Frasers' Offer and Valuation

• Frasers, Hugo Boss' largest shareholder with an over 30% stake, had launched its voluntary €38-per-share cash offer for the Metzingen-based group in June, valuing it at roughly €2 billion ($2.27 billion).

Hugo Boss' Response

• Hugo Boss has since urged its shareholders to reject the offer, saying it was "financially inadequate".

Regulatory Approval and Next Steps

European Commission Clearance

• The European Commission cleared the deal on Monday, removing the final regulatory hurdle and making Frasers' offer for Hugo Boss unconditional.

Shareholder Decision Deadline

• The bid now remains open for Hugo Boss shareholders to accept the offer until August 13.

Strategic Impact for Frasers

Expansion of Retail Empire

• The acquisition will add to Frasers' founder Mike Ashley's retail empire, which includes substantial stakes in ASOS, Puma and Debenhams, among others.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8798 euros)

(Reporting by Anushka Chourasia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)