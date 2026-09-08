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UniCredit gets ECB approval to use Danish Compromise on insurance holdings - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UniCredit gets ECB approval to use Danish Compromise on insurance holdings

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Finance Banking ECB UniCredit insurance

UniCredit Applies Danish Compromise for Insurance Holdings After ECB Approval

ECB Authorises UniCredit to Use Danish Compromise for Insurance Holdings

Background on the Danish Compromise

MILAN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - UniCredit has received the European Central Bank's authorisation to apply more favourable rules known as the 'Danish Compromise' to calculate the impact of its insurance holdings on its capital reserves, the Italian lender said on Tuesday.

How the Danish Compromise Works

The so-called Danish Compromise allows banks to risk-weight their insurance investments rather than deduct them in full from capital.

Origins and Permanence of the Measure

Originally introduced as a temporary European Union arrangement during Denmark's rotating EU presidency, the measure was later made permanent.

Impact on UniCredit's Capital and Strategy

UniCredit said it would start applying the new method from the third quarter and expected it to add half a percentage point to its core capital ratio.

Internalisation of Insurance Business

Under a push to boost the bank's fee income, UniCredit Chief Executive Andrea Orcel last year completed the internalisation of the bank's domestic life insurance business after buying out partners CNP Assurances and Allianz.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)

Key Takeaways

  • The Danish Compromise permits banks in financial conglomerates to assign risk weights to insurance participations instead of fully deducting them from CET1 capital, subject to supervisory approval and supplementary oversight under EU rules (ecb.europa.eu).
  • UniCredit’s CET1 ratio stood at 14.3% at end‑Q2 2026; applying the Danish Compromise raises it to about 15.0%, reflecting a capital benefit of roughly 52 bps (unicreditgroup.eu).
  • The bank will implement the methodology starting from its Q3 2026 reporting, aligning with its strategy to improve disciplined capital allocation and bolster its fee‑driven revenue models following internalisation of its life insurance operations (unicreditgroup.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Danish Compromise in banking regulations?
The Danish Compromise allows banks to risk-weight insurance investments instead of fully deducting them from capital reserves.
How does the Danish Compromise impact UniCredit's capital ratio?
UniCredit expects the Danish Compromise method to add half a percentage point to its core capital ratio.
When will UniCredit start applying the Danish Compromise method?
UniCredit will start applying the Danish Compromise from the third quarter.
Who are the former partners of UniCredit in its domestic life insurance business?
UniCredit previously partnered with CNP Assurances and Allianz in its domestic life insurance business.

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