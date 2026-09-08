Britain to Ban Israeli West Bank Settlement Goods, Announces Trade Measures
UK Government Announces Trade Ban on Israeli Settlement Goods
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain will announce a trade ban on goods made in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank later on Tuesday, confirmed pensions minister Pat McFadden.
Official Statement and Parliamentary Announcement
"The foreign secretary will make a statement to Parliament later today, and at the heart of the statement is the idea that the UK, along with many other countries, do not want to see the possibility of a two-state solution in Israel and Palestine being erased," McFadden told Times Radio when asked about how a trade ban would work.
Implications for UK-Israel Trade Relations
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)