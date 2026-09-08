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Volkswagen weighs sale of motorcycle maker Ducati, Bloomberg News reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Volkswagen weighs sale of motorcycle maker Ducati, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Finance Automotive Mergers & Acquisitions

Volkswagen Considers Selling Ducati Motorcycle Unit, Audi CEO Says

Volkswagen's Strategic Review of Ducati

Background of the Potential Sale

Sept 8 (Reuters) - German car maker Volkswagen is considering the sale of Ducati, the motorcycle maker owned by Audi division, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing an interview with Audi CEO Gernot Dollner. 

Statement from Audi CEO

“Within the Volkswagen Group, we are committed to a disciplined, responsible portfolio management,” Dollner told Bloomberg. 

Evaluation Process and Next Steps

“It’s part of the evaluation process that we’ll also talk about Ducati, but nothing has been decided,” he added. 

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Gargi Gupta in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • Volkswagen—via Audi CEO Gernot Döllner—confirmed that Ducati is under review as part of disciplined portfolio management, but stressed no decision has been reached (audi-mediacenter.com).
  • Recent restructuring at Volkswagen and recommendations by advisers—including after its €7.4 billion Everllence stake sale—have revived speculation that Ducati may be among assets considered for divestment (powersportsbusiness.com).
  • Ducati, a premium motorcycle brand integrated into VW via Audi since 2012, represents strategic but non-core value; analysts highlight its niche appeal despite strong MotoGP performance (volkswagen-group.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Volkswagen considering selling Ducati?
Yes, Volkswagen is considering the sale of Ducati, as reported by Bloomberg News citing an interview with Audi's CEO.
Who owns Ducati?
Ducati is owned by the Audi division, which is part of the Volkswagen Group.
Has Volkswagen decided to sell Ducati?
No, according to Audi CEO Gernot Dollner, nothing has been decided yet regarding the sale of Ducati.
What did Audi CEO Gernot Dollner say about Ducati?
Audi CEO Gernot Dollner stated they are committed to disciplined portfolio management and will also evaluate Ducati during this process.

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