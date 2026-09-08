Volkswagen Considers Selling Ducati Motorcycle Unit, Audi CEO Says
Volkswagen's Strategic Review of Ducati
Background of the Potential Sale
Sept 8 (Reuters) - German car maker Volkswagen is considering the sale of Ducati, the motorcycle maker owned by Audi division, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing an interview with Audi CEO Gernot Dollner.
Statement from Audi CEO
“Within the Volkswagen Group, we are committed to a disciplined, responsible portfolio management,” Dollner told Bloomberg.
Evaluation Process and Next Steps
“It’s part of the evaluation process that we’ll also talk about Ducati, but nothing has been decided,” he added.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Gargi Gupta in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)