German exports decline by 0.8% in July, missing economists’ expectations
Overview of German Export Data for July
Export Performance
Sept 8 (Reuters) - German exports fell by 0.8% in July compared with the previous month, data from the federal statistics office showed on Tuesday.
Economists’ Forecasts
Economists had on average expected a 0.1% increase in a Reuters poll.
Further Information
The statistics office publishes more detailed economic data on its website.
(Reporting by Maria RugamerEditing by Ludwig Burger)