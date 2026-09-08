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Oil rises as risks of prolonged Mideast conflict heighten supply worries - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil rises as risks of prolonged Mideast conflict heighten supply worries

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Finance Markets Commodities

Oil Prices Climb on Middle East Conflicts and Supply Disruption Fears

Oil Market Reactions and Analyst Forecasts

Recent Price Movements and Geopolitical Tensions

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday as risks of a prolonged conflict in the Middle East grew after Iran threatened to retaliate against any new U.S. attacks on its assets, heightening worries over supply disruption.

Brent crude futures climbed 34 cents, or 0.35%, to $97.34 a barrel by 0000 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $92.63 a barrel, up $1.15, or 1.26%. 

Brent rose to its highest level since July 24 in the previous session, as traders continued to build a risk premium into prices amid heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global crude shipments.

Iranian Warnings and U.S. Military Actions

Iran warned on Monday that energy infrastructure across the Gulf, including U.S. oil and gas interests, was vulnerable. This follows tit-for-tat strikes during the weekend, with no sign of progress towards a diplomatic breakthrough.

On Saturday, U.S. forces struck three Iranian oil tankers, including one near Kharg Island, Iran's main oil export hub, according to U.S. Central Command. The attacks followed strikes by Iran's Revolutionary Guards on U.S. warships operating in the region.

Analyst Perspectives on Supply Constraints

"The recent escalation of the Middle East conflict has increased the likelihood of a prolonged standoff, punctuated by calibrated military action by the U.S. and Iran. This could see Persian Gulf supply remain constrained through the rest of 2026," Daniel Hynes, an analyst at ANZ, said in a note.

"We don't expect a full return to pre-war throughput until late Q1 or early Q2 2027."

Market Outlook and Future Price Forecasts

MARKET OUTLOOK

Revised Price Forecasts by Major Institutions

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs raised its Brent and WTI price forecasts by $5 to $85 and $80, respectively, for December 2026 and to $80 and $75, respectively, for 2027, reflecting its new assumption that Middle East shipping disruptions continue into 2027. 

Commodity Analyst Insights

In financial services platform Marex's September commodity outlook, analyst Ed Meir said that as long as the war continues, which it thinks it will given "the multitude of issues that have yet to be addressed", crude oil prices will likely remain elevated through year-end.

(Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude rose to $97.34/bbl (+0.35%) and WTI to $92.63/bbl (+1.26%) as geopolitical risk premiums increased amid Mideast tensions.
  • ANZ’s Daniel Hynes flagged extended Persian Gulf supply constraints, with ANZ research showing disruptions amounting to over 10 mb/d and structural deficit of ~9.1 mb/d (finvaulta.com).
  • Goldman Sachs lifted its Brent/WTI year-end forecasts and warned of upside risk: in a severe disruption scenario, Brent could potentially spike to $120, while base forecasts now stand around $81 in 3 months, $79 in 6 months, and $74 in a year (cincodias.elpais.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are oil prices rising?
Oil prices are rising due to increased tensions and the risk of prolonged conflict in the Middle East, especially threats from Iran to retaliate against U.S. attacks.
How have Brent and WTI crude prices responded to recent events?
Brent crude climbed to $97.34 a barrel and WTI rose to $92.63 as traders factored in a risk premium from Mideast tensions.
What impact does the conflict have on global oil supply?
The conflict and threats to critical infrastructure like the Strait of Hormuz are heightening concerns about sustained supply disruptions.
How are analysts adjusting their oil market outlook?
Analysts at Goldman Sachs and Marex have raised price forecasts and expect oil prices to remain elevated amid ongoing tensions.

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