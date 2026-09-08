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Finance

Swiss stablecoin project enters testing phase, adds SIX and TWINT as partners

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets cryptocurrency Switzerland

Swiss Stablecoin Project Enters Live Testing; SIX and TWINT Join as Partners

Swiss Franc Stablecoin Initiative Gains Momentum

Live Testing Phase Begins

Sept 8 (Reuters) - A Swiss industry initiative developing a Swiss franc-denominated stablecoin has entered a live testing phase and added financial market operator SIX and payment app TWINT as new partners, UBS said on Tuesday.

About the CHFD Stablecoin

The tests are based on CHFD, a Swiss franc stablecoin that has been technically live in the sandbox since late June and is designed to maintain a 1:1 peg to the Swiss franc.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Maria Rugamer in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • CHFD, pegged 1:1 to the Swiss franc and live in a sandbox since June, has now moved into a live testing phase with broader institutional support. (ubs.com)
  • SIX, Switzerland’s primary financial market infrastructure operator, brings regulated settlement capabilities and experience with tokenized assets to the project. (six-group.com)
  • TWINT, a widely adopted Swiss mobile payments app, joins as a partner—highlighting a push to integrate the stablecoin into everyday digital payment use cases. (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Swiss stablecoin project?
The project involves developing a Swiss franc-denominated stablecoin called CHFD.
Who are the new partners in the Swiss stablecoin initiative?
Financial market operator SIX and payment app TWINT have joined as new partners.
What is CHFD?
CHFD is a Swiss franc stablecoin designed to maintain a 1:1 peg to the Swiss franc.
When did the live testing phase of CHFD begin?
CHFD has been technically live in a sandbox environment since late June 2024.
Who is reporting the news about the Swiss stablecoin project?
The news was reported by Maria Rugamer in Gdansk for Reuters.

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