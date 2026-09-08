Swiss Stablecoin Project Enters Live Testing; SIX and TWINT Join as Partners
Swiss Franc Stablecoin Initiative Gains Momentum
Live Testing Phase Begins
Sept 8 (Reuters) - A Swiss industry initiative developing a Swiss franc-denominated stablecoin has entered a live testing phase and added financial market operator SIX and payment app TWINT as new partners, UBS said on Tuesday.
About the CHFD Stablecoin
The tests are based on CHFD, a Swiss franc stablecoin that has been technically live in the sandbox since late June and is designed to maintain a 1:1 peg to the Swiss franc.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Maria Rugamer in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)