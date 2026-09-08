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Argentina to file criminal charges against Navitas Petroleum over Falklands drilling - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Argentina to file criminal charges against Navitas Petroleum over Falklands drilling

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Argentina to file criminal charges against Navitas Petroleum over Falklands dispute

Argentina’s Legal Action Against Navitas Petroleum

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Argentina's government said on Monday it will file criminal charges against energy company Navitas Petroleum and its executives for operating in the Falkland Islands.

Background to the Dispute

The move follows remarks on Friday by Argentine President Javier Milei, who vowed to sanction oil companies drilling in the British overseas territory as he stepped up the South American nation's sovereignty claims.

Government Statement and Legal Steps

According to a statement from the presidency, Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno will file the criminal complaint against several Navitas subsidiaries and partners operating in the territory, along with their corporate directors.

Navitas Petroleum’s Response

Navitas did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Alleged Violations and Targeted Projects

The government alleges the firms violated Argentine law by holding hydrocarbon exploration and exploitation licenses issued by the United Kingdom in the North Falkland Basin.

Focus on Sea Lion Offshore Oil Project

Milei last week singled out the Sea Lion offshore oil project as he announced measures targeting companies involved in Falklands oil and gas activities, with penalties potentially extending to shareholders, directors, and suppliers.

The Sea Lion field is operated by Tel Aviv-listed Navitas Petroleum, which holds a 65% stake.

Key Figures and Shareholders

Gideon Tadmor, a prominent figure in Israel's energy sector and the company's chairman, holds about 9% of its shares, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin, Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)

Key Takeaways

  • Argentina alleges Navitas violated national law by using UK-issued hydrocarbon licenses in areas claimed by Argentina, prompting criminal proceedings.
  • The Sea Lion project—operated by Navitas (65%) alongside Rockhopper Exploration (35%)—is a major offshore development with first oil expected in 2028 under licenses granted by the Falkland Islands government.
  • Argentina has a history of administrative sanctions: Navitas was inhabilitated in 2022 under Resolution 240, and now faces criminal charges and potential broader penalties extending to shareholders, directors and suppliers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Argentina filing charges against Navitas Petroleum?
Argentina alleges Navitas Petroleum operated in the Falkland Islands, violating Argentine law by holding UK-issued licenses for oil exploration.
What did President Javier Milei say about drilling in the Falklands?
President Milei vowed to sanction oil companies drilling in the British overseas territory and announced measures targeting those involved.
Which project is specifically mentioned in connection with Navitas Petroleum?
The Sea Lion offshore oil project, operated by Navitas Petroleum, is specifically mentioned by Argentine authorities.
Who else could face penalties related to Falklands oil and gas activities?
Penalties could extend to shareholders, directors, and suppliers of companies involved in Falklands oil operations.
How did Navitas Petroleum respond to Argentina's allegations?
Navitas Petroleum did not immediately reply to a request for comment regarding the allegations.

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