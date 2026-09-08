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EU's von der Leyen slams turnout for Mladic's funeral - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

EU's von der Leyen slams turnout for Mladic's funeral

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Finance Politics European Union Serbia

Von der Leyen Condemns Mladic Funeral Turnout, Cites Risk to Serbia's EU Bid

EU Reaction to Mladic Funeral and Implications for Serbia

Von der Leyen's Statement on the Funeral

BRUSSELS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that the images of the large turnout for the funeral of convicted war criminal Ratko Mladic were "shocking", and added they could undermine Serbia's plans for accession to the EU.

Public Comments on Social Media

"The images from Ratko Mladić's funeral yesterday in Belgrade were shocking," von der Leyen wrote on X, in comments that were also echoed by European Council president Antonio Costa.

Concerns Over Official Support

"The elements of official support and the presence of some senior Serbian officials at the funeral are deeply regrettable. They demonstrate a failure to confront a dark chapter in Europe's recent history and contradict the values underpinning Serbia's path towards the European Union," von der Leyen added.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Thousands attended Mladić’s funeral in Belgrade despite EU warnings and cancelled visits by EU officials (apnews.com).
  • Serbian government involvement—including use of official plane and presence of ministers—was seen as state-sanctioned honors contradicting EU values (euronews.com).
  • EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos cancelled a planned visit, calling the funeral an 'important test' that could impact Serbia’s EU bid (euronews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who criticized the turnout at Ratko Mladic's funeral?
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen criticized the large turnout at Ratko Mladic's funeral.
Why does von der Leyen consider the funeral turnout problematic?
Von der Leyen stated the turnout and official Serbian presence at the funeral undermine Serbia's EU accession process and contradict EU values.
How could the funeral affect Serbia's EU accession?
The presence of senior Serbian officials and support for Mladic demonstrate a failure to confront past crimes, putting Serbia's EU path at risk.
Who echoed von der Leyen's remarks about the funeral?
European Council President Antonio Costa also echoed von der Leyen's comments regarding the funeral.

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