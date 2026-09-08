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ASML to work with major chipmakers to use latest tools for larger chips - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ASML to work with major chipmakers to use latest tools for larger chips

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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ASML Collaborates with Chipmakers to Expand Advanced Chipmaking Capabilities

ASML's Strategic Partnerships and Technological Advancements

By Stephen Nellis

Collaboration with Major Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - ASML, the Dutch chip manufacturing tool company, said it plans to work together with its major customers to produce its most advanced tools for developing the kind of large data center chips designed by Nvidia and others.

Overview of Lithography Tools

ASML makes what are known as lithography tools, which print chips onto silicon wafers by shining light through what is known as a mask, which contains the pattern of the chip.

Current EUV Tool Capabilities

The company's widely used extreme ultraviolet (EUV) tools can print a chip that is up to about 800 square millimeters, and companies such as Nvidia, Google and others design chips all the way up to that limit.

Introduction of High NA EUV Tools

ASML's forthcoming generation of tools, called "High NA" EUV tools, can print chips with even finer features, but currently face a limit on how big of a chip they can print because they use a smaller mask.

Expanding Mask Sizes for Advanced Chips

While Intel is already using ASML's newest tools for its laptop chips, ASML said this week it plans to move up to a larger mask size that would let its newest tools make chips as large as today's biggest data center chips.

Benefits of Larger Masks

Moving to larger masks for the new High NA machines will help spur wider use for high-volume production with the new machines, which are currently used for production at Intel but are not yet used for high-volume work at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing or Samsung Electronics.

Industry Adoption and Future Roadmap

SK Hynix's Participation

Separately, SK Hynix said in a statement that the company is evaluating participating in the consortium regarding the introduction of 12-inch masks, adding that it is targeting 2028 to apply High-NA EUV processes to DRAM mass production.

TSMC and Samsung's Plans

TSMC said this week it plans to use ASML's High NA technology in advanced-node high-volume production from 2030, while Samsung plans to introduce High NA EUV into DRAM memory chip high-volume production by 2028.

ASML's Pilot Line and Production Timeline

Demonstration and Commercialization

ASML plans to show a pilot line with the larger masks by 2031 and have the new technology ready for high volume production by 2033.

Productivity Improvements

"If we're going to pull it off as an industry, then you'll actually see that the productivity of those systems will go up by 40%," Marco Pieters, ASML's chief technology officer, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • ASML’s High‑NA EUV tools, which offer finer feature resolution, are currently limited by small mask size; the company will work with customers to adopt larger masks enabling production of chips up to ~800 mm²—the size of today’s largest data‑center chips. (investing.com)
  • Intel is already using High‑NA EUV tools for laptop chips; SK Hynix is evaluating joining a mask‑size consortium targeting DRAM production in 2028; TSMC aims for High‑NA in high‑volume logic from 2030; Samsung plans to introduce High‑NA in DRAM production by 2028. ASML aims for a pilot line in 2031 and mass production readiness by 2033. (investing.com)
  • ASML expects High‑NA chips—both memory and logic—to arrive within months as of mid‑2026, with expectations to reduce patterning costs over time, and is expanding Low‑NA EUV capacity by ~30% in 2027 (and possibly 2028) to meet surging AI chip demand. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ASML's role in chip manufacturing?
ASML produces advanced lithography tools used to print chips onto silicon wafers for major chipmakers like Nvidia and Intel.
What are High NA EUV tools and their significance?
High NA EUV tools are ASML's next-generation lithography machines that enable finer chip features and potentially larger chip sizes.
Which companies are involved in ASML's new technology collaboration?
Major chipmakers like Nvidia, Intel, TSMC, Samsung Electronics, and SK Hynix are involved in working with ASML's latest tools.
When is high-volume production using larger masks expected?
ASML targets pilot lines by 2031 and aims for high-volume production with the new technology by 2033.
What are the production plans for TSMC and Samsung regarding High NA EUV?
TSMC plans to use High NA technology in high-volume production by 2030, and Samsung targets DRAM mass production by 2028.

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