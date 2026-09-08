GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Slovenia clears Tesla's FSD driver assistance ahead of EU vote - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Slovenia clears Tesla's FSD driver assistance ahead of EU vote

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Slovenia Approves Tesla’s FSD Driver Assistance Ahead of EU Vote

European Regulatory Landscape for Tesla’s FSD Approval

Slovenia Joins Early Adopters of Tesla’s FSD

STOCKHOLM, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Slovenia has approved Tesla’s FSD driver-assistance system for use on its roads, the U.S. automaker said, becoming the sixth European country to do so ahead of a potential EU-wide vote.

Official Announcements and Reactions

• "FSD Supervised now approved in Slovenia. Rollout will begin soon," Tesla wrote in a post on X on Monday that was reposted by CEO Elon Musk.

• Slovenia's Energy and Infrastructure Minister Jernej Vrtovec also reposted the announcement with the words "Developing Slovenia".

Progress Across the European Union

Netherlands Leads the Way

• Regulators provisionally approved the use of the software on roads in the Netherlands in early April, making it the first country in the EU to allow FSD, which can control a car but requires drivers to pay attention.

Upcoming EU-wide Vote

• Tesla said last week, when it publicly released a self-produced dataset from its European and North American testing, that an EU-wide approval vote could happen as soon as October 6.

Other Countries Considering Approval

Current Approvals and Pending Decisions

• Besides the Netherlands and Slovenia, four other European countries have approved Tesla's driver-assistance system, while Finland and Greece have said they are considering approvals.

France’s Position and Safety Concerns

• France, which raised issues in July around potential approvals due to safety concerns, said last week it had begun testing two FSD-equipped cars following what its transport minister called a "constructive exchange" with Musk.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Marie Mannes; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Slovenia is now the sixth EU country to clear Tesla’s FSD (Supervised)—joining the Netherlands, Lithuania, Estonia, Denmark and Belgium (notanfsdtracker.com).
  • This national approval enables a local rollout soon but still leaves the system classified as SAE Level 2: drivers must stay attentive and in control (notanfsdtracker.com).
  • An EU-wide authorization via the Technical Committee on Motor Vehicles vote is scheduled for around October 6, 2026, which could streamline approval across all 27 member states (evwire.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which European countries have approved Tesla's FSD system?
Six European countries, including Slovenia and the Netherlands, have approved Tesla's FSD driver-assistance system.
What is Tesla's FSD driver-assistance system?
Tesla's FSD (Full Self-Driving) driver-assistance system can control a car but requires the driver to remain attentive.
When could the EU-wide approval vote for Tesla's FSD occur?
An EU-wide approval vote for Tesla's FSD system could happen as soon as October 6.
Why did France delay its approval of Tesla's FSD system?
France raised safety concerns in July but later began testing FSD-equipped cars after discussions with Elon Musk.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Thieves rob three paintings from French Riviera's Renoir Museum

Thieves rob three paintings from French Riviera's Renoir Museum

Image for Iran-backed Houthis attack Saudi energy facilities, wounding dozens and sending oil prices higher 

Iran-backed Houthis attack Saudi energy facilities, wounding dozens and sending oil prices higher 

Image for Iceland summons US ambassador after Trump posts map showing island under American flag

Iceland summons US ambassador after Trump posts map showing island under American flag

Image for Oil rises as risks of prolonged Mideast conflict fan supply worries

Oil rises as risks of prolonged Mideast conflict fan supply worries

Image for UniCredit gets ECB approval to use Danish Compromise on insurance holdings

UniCredit gets ECB approval to use Danish Compromise on insurance holdings

Image for UK's Computacenter sees annual profit ahead of view on strong order book

UK's Computacenter sees annual profit ahead of view on strong order book

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Boards prepare for digital infrastructure shocks, survey says
Boards prepare for digital infrastructure shocks, survey says
Image for Swiss stablecoin project enters testing phase, adds SIX and TWINT as partners
Swiss stablecoin project enters testing phase, adds SIX and TWINT as partners
Image for UK to announce a trade ban on Israeli West Bank goods
UK to announce a trade ban on Israeli West Bank goods
Image for German exports unexpectedly fall in July
German exports unexpectedly fall in July
Image for UK retailer Dunelm launches new growth plan as trading hit by unusually hot weather
UK retailer Dunelm launches new growth plan as trading hit by unusually hot weather
Image for Poste boosts cash offer in Telecom Italia takeover bid
Poste boosts cash offer in Telecom Italia takeover bid
Image for Yen's rally to seven-month high weighs on dollar ahead of US CPI
Yen's rally to seven-month high weighs on dollar ahead of US CPI
Image for ASML to work with major chipmakers to use latest tools for larger chips
ASML to work with major chipmakers to use latest tools for larger chips
Image for Rio Tinto to acquire Aurukun bauxite project from Glencore, Mitsubishi Development
Rio Tinto to acquire Aurukun bauxite project from Glencore, Mitsubishi Development
Image for BHP, union talks for Port Hedland iron ore workers to stretch on into next week
BHP, union talks for Port Hedland iron ore workers to stretch on into next week
Image for French AI company Mistral hits $24 billion valuation in funding round
French AI company Mistral hits $24 billion valuation in funding round
Image for Morning Bid: The yen also rises
Morning Bid: The yen also rises
View All Finance Posts