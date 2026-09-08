GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Asia stocks waver as yen surges, Iran warns of retaliation - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Asia stocks waver as yen surges, Iran warns of retaliation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Asia Stocks Waver as Yen Surges, Oil Prices Rise on Iran Tensions

Market Movements and Economic Data

By Gregor Stuart Hunter

Asian Markets and Currency Fluctuations

SINGAPORE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The yen surged on Tuesday, while Asian markets struggled for direction as a mixed batch of regional economic data and fresh Iranian threats in the Persian Gulf drove oil prices and bond yields higher.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fluctuated between gains and losses before edging up 0.2%, as the yen jumped as much as 0.6% to 153.51, its strongest level since February 18.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2%, led by a 1.2% gain in the KOSPI. S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.1% after a holiday in the U.S. on Monday.

Impact of U.S.-Iran Tensions on Markets

"While U.S. Labor Day made for a somewhat quieter start to the week for trading volumes, the weekend’s tit-for-tat strikes between the U.S. and Iran continued to put upward pressure on oil prices, acting as a drag on risk sentiment more broadly," Westpac analysts said.

Oil Prices and Bond Yields

Oil prices moved higher for a third day as trading resumed in Asia, with Brent crude futures edging up 0.04% to $97.04 a barrel, after hitting a six-week high on Monday after Iran threatened to retaliate against any new attacks by targeting energy infrastructure across the Gulf, including U.S. oil and gas interests. 

The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury bond was up 0.6 basis points at 4.788%. Traders are still pricing an implied 60% probability of a 25-basis-points hike at its next two-day meeting on September 16, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, about the same chance as a week ago.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading around a two-week low of 98.82.

Regional Economic Data

On the broader economic front, the growth picture appeared mixed as data released Tuesday blew hot and cold.

Japan's Economic Performance

Japan's economy grew faster than initially estimated in the April-June quarter from the previous three months, supported by business spending, revised data showed on Tuesday, but the figure still lagged analysts' forecasts. 

Wage Growth and Monetary Policy

Meanwhile, data showed Japanese real wages rose 2.4% in July from a year earlier, marking the biggest increase since May 2021.

"With wage growth going from strength to strength, the case for the Bank of Japan to hasten the pace of tightening is becoming increasingly compelling," Capital Economics analysts wrote in a research report.

Australia's Market Reaction

Over in Australia, shares slumped 0.6% after a measure of local consumer sentiment fell sharply in September. 

Commodities and Cryptocurrencies

Gold was up 0.5% at $4,428.23, while in cryptocurrencies, bitcoin nudged 0.1% higher to $79,333.01, while ether climbed 0.2% to $2,498.94.

(Reporting by Gregor Stuart HunterEditing by Shri Navaratnam)

Key Takeaways

  • Japanese yen climbed ~0.6% to around ¥153.5–153.53 per dollar, its strongest since mid‑February, amid speculation of BOJ tightening (investing.com).
  • Iran warned of retaliation against any new U.S. strikes, highlighting the vulnerability of Gulf energy infrastructure and spurring oil prices toward six‑week highs (investing.com).
  • Japan’s real wages rose 2.4% in July—the biggest gain since May 2021—and nominal wages jumped 4.7%, bolstering expectations for a BOJ rate hike (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the yen surge against the US dollar?
The yen surged as much as 0.6% to its strongest level since February due to investor concerns over mixed regional economic data and heightened geopolitical risks.
How did Asia-Pacific stock markets perform?
Asia-Pacific stock markets were mixed. Japan's Nikkei 225 edged up 0.2%, while the MSCI index of shares outside Japan rose 0.2% and Korea's KOSPI gained 1.2%.
What impact did Iran's threats have on financial markets?
Iran's threats of retaliation led to rising oil prices and increased bond yields, contributing to market volatility and risk aversion among investors.
What economic data influenced today's market moves?
Japan's economy grew faster than estimated, but still missed forecasts. Japanese real wages showed strong growth, while Australian consumer sentiment fell sharply.
How are U.S. interest rate expectations affecting markets?
Traders still see a 60% probability of a 25 basis point rate hike at the U.S. Fed's next meeting, keeping the U.S. dollar index near a two-week low.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Oil rises as risks of prolonged Mideast conflict heighten supply worries

Oil rises as risks of prolonged Mideast conflict heighten supply worries

Image for North Korea and Russia open their first road bridge, a symbol of expanding ties

North Korea and Russia open their first road bridge, a symbol of expanding ties

Image for Exclusive-How two men survived nine days in a Nepal flood tunnel

Exclusive-How two men survived nine days in a Nepal flood tunnel

Image for Ukraine's prosecutor general submits resignation citing political conflict

Ukraine's prosecutor general submits resignation citing political conflict

Image for UK retailers seek to create 100,000 jobs for young unemployed over next 3 years

UK retailers seek to create 100,000 jobs for young unemployed over next 3 years

Image for UK retail sales growth slows to 4-month low in August, BRC says

UK retail sales growth slows to 4-month low in August, BRC says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Poste Italiane raises Telecom Italia offer, waives threshold condition
Poste Italiane raises Telecom Italia offer, waives threshold condition
Image for Europe’s biggest mobile operators in talks for satellite-to-mobile venture, Bloomberg News reports
Europe’s biggest mobile operators in talks for satellite-to-mobile venture, Bloomberg News reports
Image for Oil prices rise to six-week highs on worsening Middle East conflict
Oil prices rise to six-week highs on worsening Middle East conflict
Image for Airbus aircraft deliveries to end-August rose 9%
Airbus aircraft deliveries to end-August rose 9%
Image for Latvia plans 300% tariff on grain from Russia and Belarus
Latvia plans 300% tariff on grain from Russia and Belarus
Image for Iran warns US energy assets in Gulf are vulnerable after latest clashes
Iran warns US energy assets in Gulf are vulnerable after latest clashes
Image for London stocks end lower as rising oil, rate-hike bets weigh
London stocks end lower as rising oil, rate-hike bets weigh
Image for Volkswagen finds defence future for German plant amid major overhaul
Volkswagen finds defence future for German plant amid major overhaul
Image for Funeral of convicted war criminal Mladic draws thousands, opens old wounds
Funeral of convicted war criminal Mladic draws thousands, opens old wounds
Image for Yen surges to seven-month high; dollar drifts ahead of US inflation
Yen surges to seven-month high; dollar drifts ahead of US inflation
Image for Stocks dented by inflation risk from rising oil, dicey geopolitics
Stocks dented by inflation risk from rising oil, dicey geopolitics
Image for Hapag-Lloyd plans improvements to $4.2 billion bid for Israel's ZIM
Hapag-Lloyd plans improvements to $4.2 billion bid for Israel's ZIM
View All Finance Posts