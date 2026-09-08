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Rio Tinto to acquire Aurukun bauxite project from Glencore, Mitsubishi Development - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Rio Tinto to acquire Aurukun bauxite project from Glencore, Mitsubishi Development

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Rio Tinto Agrees to Acquire Aurukun Bauxite Project from Glencore and Mitsubishi

Acquisition Details and Implications

Overview of the Acquisition

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto has agreed to acquire the Aurukun Bauxite Project in Western Cape York, Queensland from a joint venture between London-listed Glencore and Mitsubishi Development, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Financial Terms and Approvals

Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal remains subject to Queensland government and other Australian regulatory approvals, the spokesperson said.

Key Project Details

Expansion of Rio Tinto's Operations

• The deal would expand Rio's existing bauxite operations in the region, though the project is still held under a Mineral Development License and has yet to receive a Mining Lease.

Glencore and Mitsubishi's Investment

• In a separate statement, Glencore said the joint venture had invested significant resources over years to advance the project's design, development and approvals.

Rationale for Sale

• After assessing its options, the joint venture concluded that Rio's ownership would provide the best opportunity for future development of the resource, given the miner's existing bauxite operations in the region, Glencore said.

Next Steps and Stakeholder Reactions

Regulatory Approvals and Community Engagement

• If the acquisition proceeds, Rio Tinto will seek the necessary regulatory approvals and continue discussions with Traditional Owners as it advances plans for the project, the spokesperson said.

Traditional Owners' Concerns

• Traditional Owners, the Wik Waya people, told the Australian newspaper that they had not been adequately consulted.

Market Reaction

• Shares of Rio were down 0.7% at A$176.17, as of 0528 GMT.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Aamir Shaik Khalid in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • Expansion of Rio’s bauxite operations in Queensland adjacent to existing Weipa/Amrun infrastructure enhances strategic positioning in global aluminium supply.
  • The project holds a Mineral Development Licence but still requires a mining lease; environmental and native title approvals remain key hurdles.
  • Traditional Owners, the Wik Waya, have voiced concerns over insufficient consultation, spotlighting ongoing Indigenous engagement challenges.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is acquiring the Aurukun Bauxite Project?
Rio Tinto has agreed to acquire the Aurukun Bauxite Project in Western Cape York, Queensland.
Who is selling the Aurukun Bauxite Project to Rio Tinto?
A joint venture between Glencore and Mitsubishi Development is selling the project to Rio Tinto.
What approvals are needed for the Rio Tinto Aurukun acquisition?
The deal requires approvals from the Queensland government and other Australian regulatory authorities.
What is the role of Traditional Owners in the Aurukun bauxite project?
The Wik Waya people are Traditional Owners and have stated they had not been adequately consulted about the project.

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