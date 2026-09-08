Rio Tinto Agrees to Acquire Aurukun Bauxite Project from Glencore and Mitsubishi

Acquisition Details and Implications

Overview of the Acquisition

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto has agreed to acquire the Aurukun Bauxite Project in Western Cape York, Queensland from a joint venture between London-listed Glencore and Mitsubishi Development, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Financial Terms and Approvals

Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal remains subject to Queensland government and other Australian regulatory approvals, the spokesperson said.

Key Project Details

Expansion of Rio Tinto's Operations

• The deal would expand Rio's existing bauxite operations in the region, though the project is still held under a Mineral Development License and has yet to receive a Mining Lease.

Glencore and Mitsubishi's Investment

• In a separate statement, Glencore said the joint venture had invested significant resources over years to advance the project's design, development and approvals.

Rationale for Sale

• After assessing its options, the joint venture concluded that Rio's ownership would provide the best opportunity for future development of the resource, given the miner's existing bauxite operations in the region, Glencore said.

Next Steps and Stakeholder Reactions

Regulatory Approvals and Community Engagement

• If the acquisition proceeds, Rio Tinto will seek the necessary regulatory approvals and continue discussions with Traditional Owners as it advances plans for the project, the spokesperson said.

Traditional Owners' Concerns

• Traditional Owners, the Wik Waya people, told the Australian newspaper that they had not been adequately consulted.

Market Reaction

• Shares of Rio were down 0.7% at A$176.17, as of 0528 GMT.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Aamir Shaik Khalid in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)