BHP and Unions Extend Iron Ore Worker Talks at Port Hedland into Next Week

Ongoing Negotiations Between BHP and Port Hedland Unions

Current Status of Talks

MELBOURNE, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Talks between BHP and unions representing workers at the mining giant's Port Hedland iron ore operations in Western Australia ended without a deal, with further negotiations scheduled for next week, the parties said on Tuesday.

Background and Recent Developments

The three unions of the Combined BHP Ports Unions have been meeting almost weekly in recent months to negotiate a four-year agreement with the world's third-largest iron ore miner. Talks will resume next Tuesday, facilitated by regulator the Fair Work Commission.

BHP's Latest Proposal

“Today we tabled a strong, updated proposal that is a significant step towards delivering a fair and reasonable agreement for our port workers," BHP said in a statement.

Key Terms of the Proposed Agreement

For most workers, the offer will lock in a 17% pay increase over the four years of the agreement, and include a transition payment of A$25,000 ($18,038) paid over two years, as well as an increase to roster allowances, BHP said.

Industry Context and Worker Demands

Mining is among Australia's top-paying industries. Workers in remote, hot and dry regions say they should be paid to account for those conditions and time away from their families.

Significance of Port Hedland and Iron Ore Exports

Port Hedland is the world's largest iron ore loading port and Australia is the world's biggest supplier of the steelmaking raw material, accounting for around 900 million tonnes of iron ore per year. BHP ships some $80 million worth of iron ore daily through the facility.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 1.3860 Australian dollars)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by Lincoln Feast.)