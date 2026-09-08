Dunelm Unveils Three-Year Growth Plan Amid Challenging Trading Conditions
Dunelm's Strategic Response to Market Challenges
Overview of the Growth Plan
Sept 8 (Reuters) - UK homewares retailer Dunelm launched a new three-year growth plan on Tuesday and warned that unusually hot weather had knocked trading at the start of its new financial year.
Cost Reduction Initiatives
Dunelm's plans include removing about £100 million ($135.45 million)of costs from its business and investing in initiatives to boost sales.
Workforce Adjustments
The firm said that it has cut around 8% of roles across its salaried staff in support and distribution teams since the start of the new financial year.
Market Environment
The specialist retailer of homeware and furniture has been navigating a challenging consumer environment, with shoppers remaining price-conscious amid persistent cost-of-living pressures.
Additional Information
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(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair and Rashmi Aich)