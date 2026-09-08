Computacenter Anticipates Higher Annual Profit on Robust North American Demand

Strong Financial Outlook Driven by North American Growth

Profit Expectations Surpass Market Forecasts

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Computacenter said on Tuesday it expects annual profit to come in ahead of market expectations, betting on a robust order intake driven by strong demand from data center customers for AI-related infrastructure in North America.

North America's Role in Earnings Growth

Major Contributors to Operating Profit

North America was the biggest earnings driver, with operating profit more than doubling and accounting for over 60% of the group's adjusted operating profit, helped by strong demand from major cloud companies and enterprise customers.

Future Profit Guidance

Adjusted Profit Before Tax Projections

Analyst Consensus and Company Forecast

The technology services provider said it expects adjusted profit before tax for 2026 to be no less than £380 million ($514.71 million), above a company-compiled analyst consensus of £340.9 million.

($1 = 0.7383 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi and Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)