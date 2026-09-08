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Finance

UK's Computacenter sees annual profit ahead of view on strong order book

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Computacenter Anticipates Higher Annual Profit on Robust North American Demand

Strong Financial Outlook Driven by North American Growth

Profit Expectations Surpass Market Forecasts

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Computacenter said on Tuesday it expects annual profit to come in ahead of market expectations, betting on a robust order intake driven by strong demand from data center customers for AI-related infrastructure in North America. 

North America's Role in Earnings Growth

Major Contributors to Operating Profit

North America was the biggest earnings driver, with operating profit more than doubling and accounting for over 60% of the group's adjusted operating profit, helped by strong demand from major cloud companies and enterprise customers.

Future Profit Guidance

Adjusted Profit Before Tax Projections

Analyst Consensus and Company Forecast

The technology services provider said it expects adjusted profit before tax for 2026 to be no less than £380 million ($514.71 million), above a company-compiled analyst consensus of £340.9 million. 

($1 = 0.7383 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi and Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Key Takeaways

  • Robust order intake—backlog up sharply since end‑2025—underpins upgraded profit outlook, particularly from hyperscaler and enterprise demand in North America.
  • Strong North American performance: operating profit more than doubled, accounting for over 60 % of group’s adjusted operating profit.
  • AI and data‑centre infrastructure demand, especially from hyperscale clients, continues to boost Technology Sourcing and Professional Services businesses deeply.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Computacenter expecting annual profit ahead of market expectations?
Computacenter expects higher annual profit due to strong demand for AI-related infrastructure, especially from data center customers in North America.
Which region is the biggest earnings driver for Computacenter?
North America is the biggest earnings driver, accounting for over 60% of the group's adjusted operating profit.
What is fueling Computacenter’s robust order intake?
Robust order intake is fueled by strong demand from major cloud providers and enterprise customers for AI infrastructure.
What currency conversion rate was referenced in the article?
The article referenced the rate of $1 = 0.7383 pounds.

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