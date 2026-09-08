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Finance

Boards prepare for digital infrastructure shocks, survey says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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Boards Across Industries Address Digital Infrastructure Risks, Survey Reveals

Growing Board-Level Focus on Digital Infrastructure Vulnerabilities

By Leo Marchandon

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Large companies and public bodies are increasingly scrutinising their dependence on critical digital infrastructure as geopolitical tensions, export controls and cyber threats expose vulnerabilities that were once largely taken for granted, a Capgemini survey published on Tuesday showed.

Responses from executives at 1,300 large organisations across 11 countries suggest digital infrastructure is increasingly being treated like energy and physical supply chains, requiring board oversight, contingency planning and investment.

Shifting Perceptions of Digital Risk

"There used to be a sense of these risks. Now they have become concrete," said Nicolas Gaudilliere, the Capgemini executive who led the study.

Resource Allocation and Risk Identification

Companies are allocating resources to identify critical risks, and some, including Airbus, have begun making changes to reduce dependencies on key technologies and providers, the report said.

Impact of Geopolitical Events

Gaudilliere said recent events had made those dependencies impossible to ignore, pointing to attacks on data centres and telecommunications infrastructure during the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East as examples of risks that have become more visible.

Digital Sovereignty and Substitutability

Defining Digital Sovereignty

Charles-Pierre Astolfi, chief information officer at France's National Institute of Geographic and Forest Information, said digital sovereignty was fundamentally about "substitutability" and the ability to replace critical technologies when needed.

Executives associated digital sovereignty with business-critical assets, from proprietary data and AI models to intellectual property.

Global Relevance of Digital Sovereignty

Gaudilliere said the issue was not confined to Europe.

"It's not a geographical notion," he said. "We're not opposing countries."

The question, he said, is less who supplies a technology than whether organisations can switch providers if circumstances require it.

Challenges in Replacing Critical Providers

Timeframes for Replacement

Nearly half of the organisations surveyed said replacing a critical provider would take between three months and a year, while more than a third said it would take longer than a year.

Focus on Data and AI Model Control

Rather than replacing technology providers wholesale, organisations are increasingly focused on ensuring they retain control of valuable data, AI models and other critical workloads that would be difficult to replace if access were disrupted.

Conclusion

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Boards increasingly view digital infrastructure like energy or logistics and are elevating oversight and planning responsibilities
  • Nearly half of organizations say switching critical technology providers takes 3–12 months, and over a third say it takes longer than a year, underscoring fragility
  • Broader context: compute sovereignty now seen as strategic imperative, and data‑center boards are refreshing faster to close gaps in technical and resilience expertise

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are boards focusing on digital infrastructure risks?
Boards are prioritizing digital infrastructure risks due to increased exposure from geopolitical tensions, export controls, and rising cyber threats.
How are organizations responding to critical digital infrastructure risks?
Organizations are allocating resources for risk identification, contingency planning, and reducing dependence on key technologies and providers.
What is digital sovereignty and why is it important?
Digital sovereignty is the ability to substitute or replace critical technologies, ensuring organizations retain control over assets like data and AI models.
How long would it take organizations to replace a critical provider?
Nearly half of surveyed organizations estimate it would take three months to a year, while more than a third expect it to take longer than a year.
Is concern about digital infrastructure risks limited to Europe?
No, the issue is global. Organizations worldwide are addressing digital infrastructure risks and provider dependencies.

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