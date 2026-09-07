Poste Italiane Raises Telecom Italia Bid to €11.35B, Adds Equity Offer

Poste Italiane Increases Takeover Offer for Telecom Italia

Details of the Revised Bid

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Italian financial conglomerate Poste Italiane raised the value of its takeover offer for Telecom Italia by €550 million on Monday to €11.35 billion ($13.19 billion), adding cash and introducing an equity sweetener.

Per-Share Offer and Equity Sweetener

The state-controlled group said in a statement it would raise its per-share bid by €0.30 to €1.97 in cash and for the first time offer equity, 0.218 of a newly issued Poste share, for each share of Italy's former phone monopoly.

Waiver of Minimum Acceptance Condition

Poste also waived the condition that it must receive 66.67% of the outstanding shares. The offer period is due to expire on Friday, and take-up has been slow.

Current Status of the Bid

Share Acquisition Progress

Poste Italiane secured Telecom Italia shares accounting for 25% of TIM capital as of Monday, Reuters calculations based on bourse data showed.

Strategic Goals

Poste launched its bid in March as part of a plan to create a national champion in digital infrastructure and services.

Maximum Cash Component

Poste said it would offer a maximum aggregate cash component of €3.36 billion ($3.90 billion).

Additional Information

Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8605 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru and Elvira Pollina in Milan; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Cynthia Osterman)