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Poste Italiane raises Telecom Italia offer, waives threshold condition - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Poste Italiane raises Telecom Italia offer, waives threshold condition

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Poste Italiane Raises Telecom Italia Bid to €11.35B, Adds Equity Offer

Poste Italiane Increases Takeover Offer for Telecom Italia

Details of the Revised Bid

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Italian financial conglomerate Poste Italiane raised the value of its takeover offer for Telecom Italia by €550 million on Monday to €11.35 billion ($13.19 billion), adding cash and introducing an equity sweetener.  

Per-Share Offer and Equity Sweetener

The state-controlled group said in a statement it would raise its per-share bid by €0.30 to €1.97 in cash and for the first time offer equity, 0.218 of a newly issued Poste share, for each share of Italy's former phone monopoly.

Waiver of Minimum Acceptance Condition

Poste also waived the condition that it must receive 66.67% of the outstanding shares. The offer period is due to expire on Friday, and take-up has been slow.  

Current Status of the Bid

Share Acquisition Progress

Poste Italiane secured Telecom Italia shares accounting for 25% of TIM capital as of Monday, Reuters calculations based on bourse data showed. 

Strategic Goals

Poste launched its bid in March as part of a plan to create a national champion in digital infrastructure and services.

Maximum Cash Component

Poste said it would offer a maximum aggregate cash component of €3.36 billion ($3.90 billion).

Additional Information

Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8605 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru and Elvira Pollina in Milan; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Poste boosted its bid by €0.30 per Telecom Italia share and added an equity component of 0.218 newly issued Poste shares per TIM share (au.marketscreener.com)
  • Poste waived the previous requirement to secure at least 66.67% of TIM shares, amid slow uptake and having secured only about 25% as of Sept 7 (au.marketscreener.com)
  • The strategic consolidation aims to create Italy’s largest integrated infrastructure platform combining Poste's financial, digital, and logistics services with Telecom’s connectivity assets (posteitaliane.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Poste Italiane raise its Telecom Italia offer?
Poste Italiane raised its takeover offer for Telecom Italia by €550 million to a total of €11.35 billion.
What is included in Poste Italiane's revised offer for Telecom Italia?
The revised offer includes €1.97 per share in cash plus 0.218 of a newly issued Poste Italiane share for each Telecom Italia share.
What condition did Poste Italiane waive in its latest offer?
Poste Italiane waived the condition that it must receive 66.67% of outstanding Telecom Italia shares.
How many Telecom Italia shares has Poste Italiane secured as of Monday?
Poste Italiane secured Telecom Italia shares accounting for 25% of TIM capital based on bourse data.
When does Poste Italiane’s offer period for Telecom Italia expire?
The offer period is due to expire on Friday.

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