Poste Italiane Raises Telecom Italia Bid to €11.35B, Adds Equity Offer
Poste Italiane Increases Takeover Offer for Telecom Italia
Details of the Revised Bid
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Italian financial conglomerate Poste Italiane raised the value of its takeover offer for Telecom Italia by €550 million on Monday to €11.35 billion ($13.19 billion), adding cash and introducing an equity sweetener.
Per-Share Offer and Equity Sweetener
The state-controlled group said in a statement it would raise its per-share bid by €0.30 to €1.97 in cash and for the first time offer equity, 0.218 of a newly issued Poste share, for each share of Italy's former phone monopoly.
Waiver of Minimum Acceptance Condition
Poste also waived the condition that it must receive 66.67% of the outstanding shares. The offer period is due to expire on Friday, and take-up has been slow.
Current Status of the Bid
Share Acquisition Progress
Poste Italiane secured Telecom Italia shares accounting for 25% of TIM capital as of Monday, Reuters calculations based on bourse data showed.
Strategic Goals
Poste launched its bid in March as part of a plan to create a national champion in digital infrastructure and services.
Maximum Cash Component
Poste said it would offer a maximum aggregate cash component of €3.36 billion ($3.90 billion).
Additional Information
Exchange Rate
($1 = 0.8605 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru and Elvira Pollina in Milan; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Cynthia Osterman)