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Memoir by Princess Diana's brother to go on sale on Tuesday - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Memoir by Princess Diana's brother to go on sale on Tuesday

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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headlines Royal Family Books United Kingdom Controversies

Memoir by Princess Diana's Brother Sheds Light on Royal Family Controversies

Revelations from Charles Spencer's Memoir

Incendiary Claims About King Charles

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A memoir by the brother of Princess Diana detailing her life and troubled marriage to the now King Charles goes on sale on Tuesday, complete with the incendiary claim that the monarch was "giddily elated" at her death.

Charles Spencer, who delivered a much-lauded eulogy at the 1997 funeral of his sister, one of the most photographed women in the world, has sparked global headlines with a book that accuses the then-Prince of Wales of sounding like a "lottery winner" in the hours after her death.

Buckingham Palace hit back immediately, saying the king was "mindful ​that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, judgment and memory", as it sought to prevent the king from being dragged back into one of the royal family's most damaging periods.

Spencer's Motivation and Perspective

'An Eyewitness to History'

'AN EYEWITNESS TO HISTORY'

Spencer, 62, said he wrote the book to set the record straight and because it was his duty "as an eyewitness to history".

Recounting the Aftermath of Diana's Death

He said in the book that he spoke to ‌Charles ⁠shortly after Diana's death was confirmed. "Unlike my other callers, who were stunned, barely able to articulate their condolences and offers of help, he sounded giddily elated – like a lottery winner, I remember thinking at the time," he wrote, according to pre-released excerpts.

"Looking back now, I suspect the prince's first reaction must have been ​to think more of how ​this event might ⁠free him to marry the woman he loved, rather than appreciating the loss of one he did not."

The Troubled Royal Marriage

The Fairytale Wedding and Its Downfall

Diana was just 20 when she married the heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles in 1981, a fairytale wedding watched around the world. They had two children, William and Harry, but the relationship soon soured and, following years of briefing against one another in the media, they finally divorced in 1996.

Infidelity and Public Scandal

That was a year after Diana told the BBC that "there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded" in reference to Charles' relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles, whom he married in 2005.

A year later she was killed in a Paris car crash as her vehicle was pursued by photographers on motorbikes.

Legacy of Princess Diana

An Intimate Portrait

Spencer describes his book as an intimate, loving and honest portrait of his sister, who he said became a global icon overnight.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Memoir promises intimate, explosive revelations from an “eyewitness to history.” Spencer claims Charles appeared elated in the immediate aftermath of Diana’s death and hinted at moving on quickly (theguardian.com).
  • Buckingham Palace responded unusually forcefully: though it avoids commenting on books, it cautioned that fraternal grief may cloud reason, judgment and memory (washingtonpost.com).
  • The release reignites longstanding royal tensions and could affect King Charles’s relationships with his sons; the royal family reportedly feels hurt and disappointed (marieclaire.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who wrote the memoir about Princess Diana?
The memoir was written by Charles Spencer, Princess Diana's brother.
What claim does Charles Spencer make about King Charles in the memoir?
Spencer claims that King Charles was 'giddily elated' at Diana's death, comparing his reaction to that of a 'lottery winner.'
Why did Charles Spencer write the memoir?
He wrote it to set the record straight and as his duty as an eyewitness to history.
How did Buckingham Palace respond to the claims in the book?
The Palace stated that the king was mindful that fraternal grief can cloud reason, judgment, and memory.
When does Charles Spencer's memoir go on sale?
The memoir goes on sale on Tuesday, following its announcement.

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