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Rwandan man charged in UK with genocide offences appears in court - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rwandan man charged in UK with genocide offences appears in court

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Former Rwandan Official Faces Genocide Charges in UK Court for 1994 Crimes

Details of the Court Case and Genocide Allegations

By Sam Tobin

Background of the Accused and the 1994 Rwandan Genocide

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A former Rwandan official appeared in a London court on Tuesday charged with encouraging the massacre of Tutsis and ordering six killings in the first week of the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

Vincent Brown, formerly known as Vincent Bajinya, is the first person to be charged in Britain over the genocide, in which more than 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed in 100 days in massacres orchestrated by the Hutu ruling majority.

Specific Charges and Timeline

He is charged with one offence of conduct ancillary to genocide in Rwanda's capital Kigali between April 6 and 13, 1994 — the first week of the genocide, after Rwanda's President Juvenal Habyarimana was killed alongside Burundi's President Cyprien Ntaryamira in a missile attack on their plane.

Brown also faces six offences of conduct ancillary to murder as a crime against humanity, alleging he ordered six killings in four days, including that of a young mother and her baby son.

Court Proceedings and Statements

Prosecution's Claims

The 65-year-old appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court, where prosecutor Jane Stansfield said Brown was head of the Department of Family Health within Rwanda's National Office of Population when the genocide began.

Stansfield said Brown was alleged by witnesses, including his neighbours, to have been "the leader and supervisor of physical acts of violence which were carried out by others".

Defense Response

Brown, who has lived in Britain for more than two decades, denies involvement in the genocide and says he left Kigali in mid-April 1994, with his family leaving Rwanda that July.

His lawyer, Sam Blom-Cooper, said Brown welcomed being charged as an opportunity to clear his name.

Lawyer's Statement

"These are appalling crimes, terrible murders that were committed back in 1994," he said. "But this, finally, does represent the beginning of the end for Dr Brown."

Bail Decision and Future Proceedings

Judge Paul Goldspring said he would grant Brown bail ahead of his next court appearance at the Old Bailey on October 9, subject to him providing sufficient funds as a security.

Ongoing Investigations

British police's War Crimes Team said on Monday that six others remain under investigation, including two men arrested on suspicion of genocide and crimes against humanity.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by William James and Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • The charges stem from a seven‑year investigation by the Met Police’s War Crimes Team, launched in 2019 following a request from the Rwandan government (news.met.police.uk).
  • This is the first prosecution in the UK under the International Criminal Court Act 2001 for the Rwanda genocide; Brown is accused of directing others to kill Tutsis in Kigali in April 1994 (cps.gov.uk).
  • Extradition to Rwanda had been previously blocked (2015), triggering the UK to investigate and now prosecute domestically under its international obligations (government.nl).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Vincent Brown in the context of the UK genocide case?
Vincent Brown, formerly Vincent Bajinya, is a former Rwandan official charged in the UK with genocide offences for his alleged role in the 1994 Rwandan genocide.
What charges does Vincent Brown face in the UK?
He faces one charge of conduct ancillary to genocide and six charges of conduct ancillary to murder as a crime against humanity.
When and where did the alleged offences take place?
The alleged offences took place in Kigali, Rwanda, between April 6 and 13, 1994 during the first week of the Rwandan genocide.
What is Vincent Brown's response to the charges?
Vincent Brown denies involvement in the genocide, stating he left Kigali in mid-April 1994 and welcomes the trial to clear his name.
What happens next in the legal process for Vincent Brown?
Vincent Brown was granted bail and is due for his next court appearance at the Old Bailey on October 9.

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