UN Accused by Milei of Ignoring Argentina-Britain Falklands Dispute
Argentina's Stance on the Falkland Islands Dispute
President Milei's Address at the UN General Assembly
The United Nations has chosen to "look the other way" on Argentina's dispute with Britain over the Falkland Islands, President Javier Milei said on Wednesday before world leaders at the UN General Assembly.
Criticism of the United Nations
Milei railed against the international organization for not doing more on the issue. The islands, off the coast of Argentina, are a largely self-governing British overseas territory whose sovereignty Argentina has long disputed.
Reporting and Attribution
(Reporting by Leila Miller; Writing by Kylie Madry)