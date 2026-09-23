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UN choosing to 'look the other way' on Falklands dispute, Milei says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UN choosing to 'look the other way' on Falklands dispute, Milei says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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UN Accused by Milei of Ignoring Argentina-Britain Falklands Dispute

Argentina's Stance on the Falkland Islands Dispute

President Milei's Address at the UN General Assembly

The United Nations has chosen to "look the other way" on Argentina's dispute with Britain over the Falkland Islands, President Javier Milei said on Wednesday before world leaders at the UN General Assembly.

Criticism of the United Nations

Milei railed against the international organization for not doing more on the issue. The islands, off the coast of Argentina, are a largely self-governing British overseas territory whose sovereignty Argentina has long disputed.

Reporting and Attribution

(Reporting by Leila Miller; Writing by Kylie Madry)

Key Takeaways

  • Milei accused the UN of ignoring Argentina’s sovereignty claim over the Falklands amid longstanding dispute with the UK.
  • UN resolutions have recognized the dispute and called for bilateral negotiations and good offices by the Secretary‑General to foster a peaceful solution (treaties.un.org).
  • Despite repeated General Assembly and C‑24 appeals for dialogue, the UN has never deployed a visiting mission to the islands, a point raised by island representatives at recent sessions (transcripts.un.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Javier Milei say about the UN and the Falklands dispute?
President Milei accused the United Nations of ignoring Argentina's sovereignty dispute with Britain over the Falkland Islands.
What are the Falkland Islands?
The Falkland Islands are a self-governing British overseas territory located off the coast of Argentina, whose sovereignty is disputed by Argentina.
What was the context of Milei's comments about the Falklands?
Milei made his comments at the UN General Assembly, criticizing the organization's lack of action on the Falklands issue.
Who currently governs the Falkland Islands?
The Falkland Islands are currently governed as a British overseas territory.
How long has the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands been disputed?
Argentina has long disputed the sovereignty of the Falkland Islands with Britain.

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