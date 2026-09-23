Ashtead Technology receives $660 million takeover proposal from Ember

Details of Ember's Takeover Proposal for Ashtead Technology

Overview of the Proposal

Sept 23 (Reuters) - British subsea technology firm Ashtead Technology on Wednesday said it has received a non-binding indicative proposal from Ember Infrastructure Management that values the company at about £498 million ($659.75 million).

Key Offer Details

Acquisition Terms

• Ashtead said Ember has proposed to acquire the company for 615 pence per share in cash.

Premium Offered

• The offer represents a 12.8% premium to Ashtead's last closing price of 545 pence.

Previous Approaches

• The proposal follows three previous approaches from Ember, the first two of which were rejected by the board, Ashtead said.

Current Consideration

• The company is considering the latest proposal with its advisers, it added.

Takeover Timeline

• Under UK takeover rules, Ember has until October 21 to announce a firm intention to make an offer or say it does not intend to proceed.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7548 pounds)

Reporting Credit

(Reporting by Megha Kumari in Bengaluru)