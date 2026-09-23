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Pope Leo urges global action to help child migrants - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pope Leo urges global action to help child migrants

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Pope Leo Calls for Global Action to Aid Migrant and Refugee Children

Pope Leo's Appeal for Protection of Migrant and Refugee Children

Unspeakable Suffering Faced by Migrant Children

VATICAN CITY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Pope Leo lamented on Wednesday conditions suffered by migrant and refugee children and urged global action to protect young people fleeing their home countries in search of safety.

Migrant children "often endure unspeakable suffering, violence, torture, exploitation, and traumatic conditions," the pontiff told thousands of pilgrims in St. Peter's Square for his weekly general audience.

Call to Global Responsibility

"I appeal to everyone's sense of responsibility," said the pope. "May each person feel involved in the lives of these young people, who must always be protected and assisted."

Pope Leo's Advocacy for Migrants

Criticism of Immigration Policies

Leo, the first U.S.-born pope, has frequently called for better treatment of migrants and last year criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies. 

Previous Statements on Migrant Treatment

In April, the pope said migrants are often treated "worse than house pets".

World Day of Migrants and Refugees

Leo did not mention any specific countries on Wednesday. The pope said he was making his appeal ahead of the Catholic Church's World Day of Migrants and Refugees, celebrated on Sunday this year.

(Reporting by Joshua McElwee; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Key Takeaways

  • Pope Leo XIV emphasized that migrant and refugee children often suffer severe abuse—including violence, torture, exploitation and trauma—and urged universal responsibility for their protection and care.
  • He made his appeal at the Vatican’s weekly general audience on September 23, just days before the 112th World Day of Migrants and Refugees, slated for Sunday, September 27, 2026, themed “Even just one of these children.”
  • Leo XIV, the first pope born in the United States, has repeatedly denounced harsh immigration policies—including remarking in April 2026 that migrants are often treated “worse than house pets”—and continues his advocacy for more humane global treatment of migrants.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Pope Leo urge regarding migrant children?
Pope Leo urged global action to protect and assist migrant and refugee children fleeing their home countries.
What suffering do migrant children endure according to Pope Leo?
Pope Leo stated that migrant children often suffer unspeakable suffering, violence, torture, exploitation, and traumatic conditions.
Did Pope Leo mention any specific country in his appeal?
No, Pope Leo did not mention any specific country during his remarks.
Why did Pope Leo make his appeal about child migrants at this time?
His appeal came ahead of the Catholic Church's World Day of Migrants and Refugees.
How has Pope Leo addressed migration issues previously?
Pope Leo has frequently called for better treatment of migrants and criticized hardline immigration policies.

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