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CVC buys minority stake in internet infrastructure provider CDN77 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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CVC buys minority stake in internet infrastructure provider CDN77

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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CVC Invests in CDN77, Central Europe’s Leading Internet Infrastructure Firm

Major Private Equity Deal in Central and Eastern Europe’s Technology Sector

By Amy-Jo Crowley and Muvija M

Details of the Investment

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Private equity group CVC has agreed to buy a minority stake in Prague-based internet infrastructure provider CDN77 in a deal that brings in external investment for the first time, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

Valuation and Financial Terms

The deal values CDN77 at around $1.9 billion, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. The statement did not disclose the exact size of the stake nor the financial terms of the transaction.

Significance of the Deal

CVC said it was the largest private equity deal in central and eastern Europe's technology sector this year.

Leadership and Company Structure

CDN77 Chief Executive Officer Zdenek Cendra, who founded the business in 2011, will retain a majority stake in the company and continue to lead it, with the majority of its senior team also expected to remain in their roles, the statement said.

CEO’s Perspective

"What we gain in partnering up with CVC is a sparring partner who has helped companies like ours go from big to much bigger, and who opens doors we could not open ourselves," Cendra said in the statement.

CDN77’s Services and Clientele

CDN77 provides computing power and storage for streaming, gaming and software companies, and can support their AI and store their data. It counts video-on-demand platform Rakuten TV, "Peaky Blinders" producer Banijay, online education group Udemy and streaming platform Starz among its clients. 

Revenue Targets

The firm is targeting revenue of about $270 million this year, up from $218 million in 2025, the source said.    

Reasons for Choosing CVC

In the statement, CDN77 said it picked CVC because of its understanding of internet infrastructure and its track record of backing founder-led companies, with its top priority being that customers would "see no difference" the day after the transaction.

CVC’s Strategic Role

CVC Senior Managing Director Jakub Canda added that its main task was to allow CDN77 to continue to focus on its customers while at the same time "build faster and go further" wherever they can. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Amy-Jo Crowley and Muvija M; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • CVC’s minority investment marks the first external funding for CDN77 and values the company at around $1.9 billion, underscoring the strength of Central & Eastern Europe’s tech sector.
  • CDN77, founded in 2011 by CEO Zdenek Cendra, will continue under its current leadership, ensuring continuity while leveraging CVC’s global infrastructure expertise.
  • With clients across streaming, gaming, AI and software sectors, CDN77 projects revenue growth from $218 million in 2025 to roughly $270 million in 2026, signaling robust demand for its services.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did CVC acquire in CDN77?
CVC agreed to buy a minority stake in the Prague-based internet infrastructure provider CDN77.
How much is CDN77 valued at after the CVC deal?
The deal values CDN77 at around $1.9 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Will CDN77's management change after the investment?
CDN77’s CEO Zdenek Cendra will retain a majority stake and continue to lead the company, with most of the senior team expected to stay.
Why did CDN77 choose CVC as its investor?
CDN77 chose CVC for its expertise in internet infrastructure and its track record in backing founder-led companies.
What sectors does CDN77 serve?
CDN77 provides services for streaming, gaming, software companies, and supports AI and data storage.

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