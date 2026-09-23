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Oil falls on increased Gulf supply and hopes for US-Iran talks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil falls on increased Gulf supply and hopes for US-Iran talks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Oil Prices Drop on Rising Gulf Supply and Diplomatic Hopes for US-Iran

By Helen Clark

Market Reactions to Gulf Supply and US-Iran Diplomacy

PERTH, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices drifted lower on Wednesday as Saudi Arabia began restoring crude supply on a critical pipeline to the Red Sea and on hopes for a diplomatic solution to the US-Iran war through talks at the UN in New York.

Oil Price Movements

Brent crude futures fell 7 cents, or 0.07%, to $99.18 a barrel as of 0119 GMT while West Texas Intermediate futures fell 35 cents, or 0.39%, to $90.17 per barrel.

US-Iran Diplomatic Developments

While US President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday that he could "annihilate" Iran, he also said his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had held productive talks with mediators of Iran to end the war.

"I think there's a lot of momentum for them to make a deal," Trump said.

Market Optimism and Analyst Insights

Optimism around improved supply and a push to end the nearly seven-month conflict drove benchmark Brent down to close below $100 a barrel on Tuesday for the first time since September 8.

“The market is currently feeling more constructive about the global oil supply picture than it was a few weeks ago,” said Tim Waterer, chief analyst at KCM Trade.

“The meeting of US and Iranian delegations in New York has given traders a glimmer of hope ... Despite the continued tough rhetoric, including threats of ‘annihilation,’ the market is choosing to price in the possibility of talks.”

Gulf Supply Restoration and Regional Oil Flows

Saudi Arabia's Pipeline Restart

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia restarted operations on its East-West Pipeline to the Red Sea, three sources briefed on the matter said, with signs of an increase in Middle Eastern oil flows.

Drone attacks, which Saudi Arabia has blamed on Iraqi militia, forced the kingdom to shut the pipeline on September 11, halting crude loadings at the kingdom's Yanbu port.

Since the US-Israeli war on Iran disrupted oil flows from Saudi Arabia and its Gulf neighbours through the Strait of Hormuz, Riyadh has been using the pipeline to reroute around 4 million barrels per day — around 4% of global supply — to Yanbu.

Iraq's Increasing Oil Exports

Iraq, too, is increasing oil exports, its oil minister, Basim Mohammed, said on Tuesday. The country is exporting more than 3 million bpd, he said, and expects to boost exports via Turkey to more than 600,000 bpd.

Provisional data from shiptracking firms Vortexa and Kpler pegged Iraqi crude exports in August at 2.3 million and 2.17 million bpd, respectively, up from July's level but below February's pre-war level of 3.7 million and 3.362 million bpd.

US Oil Inventories and Market Impact

Inventory Data and Analyst Expectations

Adding to downward pressure on oil prices, industry data showed US crude inventories rose by 1.8 million barrels in the week to September 18, while analysts polled by Reuters had expected a decline.

Upcoming Official Inventory Figures

Official weekly inventory figures from the US Energy Information Administration are due at 10:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT).

(Reporting by Helen Clark; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Saudi Arabia has recommenced crude flows through its East–West Pipeline after drone‑damage shutdown, though full capacity recovery may take 6–8 weeks, easing supply concerns. (al-monitor.com)
  • President Trump signaled potential U.S.‑Iran rapprochement, calling envoys’ U.N. meetings “very productive,” providing optimism amid his hardline rhetoric of possible “annihilation.” (marketscreener.com)
  • U.S. commercial crude inventories rose by approximately 1.79 million barrels in the week to Sept 18—surprising markets that expected a draw—adding downward price pressure. (tradingeconomics.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are oil prices falling?
Oil prices are falling due to increased supply from Saudi Arabia and Iraq, and optimism for US-Iran diplomatic talks.
What impact did Saudi Arabia have on oil supply?
Saudi Arabia restored operations on its East-West Pipeline to the Red Sea, boosting supply and easing price pressure.
How has the US-Iran conflict influenced oil prices?
Talks between US and Iranian representatives have raised hopes for a diplomatic solution, contributing to lower oil prices.
What were the latest movements in Brent and WTI crude prices?
Brent crude fell to $99.18 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate dropped to $90.17 per barrel.
What role did US crude inventories play in oil prices?
A reported rise in US crude inventories added downward pressure on global oil prices.

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