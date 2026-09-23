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Baltic nations seek EU support to combat drones, Lithuania says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Baltic Countries Request EU Drone Defense Funding Amid Security Concerns

Joint Appeal for EU Support in Drone Defense

Background of the Request

VILNIUS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have jointly asked the European Commission for additional financial support from the EU for drone fighting capabilities, Lithuania's Defence Minister Robertas Kaunas said in a statement to Reuters on Wednesday.

Regional Security Concerns

With Ukraine stepping up long-range drone attacks on Russia, some of the drones have entered airspace in the Baltic region, stoking concerns that the war between Moscow and Kyiv is spilling over NATO's borders.

Details on Funding and Cooperation

Kaunas did not say how much money the countries had asked for.

Finnish daily Iltalehti reported that the three Baltic nations had asked for €500 million ($569.45 million).

Strategic Goals and Industry Impact

"We are looking into procuring the capabilities jointly, with preference for the European defence industry. This strengthens both our resilience and the industry cooperation in Europe", Kaunas said.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8780 euros)

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, writing by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • The three Baltic states are seeking EU support to enhance drone‑defence together, preferring European defence industry suppliers.
  • The estimated request of €500 million aligns with broader EU efforts like SAFE (€150 billion) and EDF investments in drone and counter‑drone systems.
  • This move underscores rising concern over airspace violations and the need to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank amid spill‑over from the Ukraine–Russia war.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which countries are seeking EU support for drone defense?
Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia are jointly seeking financial support from the EU for drone defense capabilities.
Why are the Baltic nations requesting EU funding?
The funding request is in response to increasing drone threats in the region, as some drones from Ukraine-Russia conflict have entered Baltic airspace.
How much financial support have the Baltic nations reportedly requested?
According to Finnish daily Iltalehti, the three Baltic nations have asked for €500 million in EU support.
What is the goal of procuring drone fighting capabilities jointly?
Joint procurement aims to strengthen both regional resilience and cooperation with the European defense industry.
Has the exact sum requested from the EU been confirmed by the Baltic nations?
No, Lithuania's Defence Minister did not confirm the exact sum requested during the statement.

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