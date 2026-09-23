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Kremlin says UK Burnham's decision to stir up anti-Russian sentiment in UN speech was short-sighted - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kremlin says UK Burnham's decision to stir up anti-Russian sentiment in UN speech was short-sighted

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Finance Banking Politics International Relations

Kremlin Calls UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham's UN Speech Short-Sighted and Anti-Russian

Kremlin Responds to UK Prime Minister's UN Accusations

Background of the UN Speech

MOSCOW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that British Prime Minister Andy Burnham had unwisely chosen to stir up anti-Russian sentiment in a speech to the UN General Assembly in which he accused Russia of spreading lies and disinformation, something it said would do nothing to ease tensions in Europe.

Details of Burnham's Accusations

Burnham told the United Nations on Tuesday that London would set up a new National Centre for Information Defence and singled out Moscow for particular criticism when it came to spreading what he called disinformation.  

Kremlin's Reaction to the Speech

Official Statement from Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Burnham's approach - and that of other European countries, was flawed. 

Peskov's Critique of Western Policies

"Well, the British Prime Minister said nothing new. That is the first point. The second is that stoking anti-Russian sentiment and fostering an atmosphere of total Russophobia is what Britain is doing. And now, presumably in unison with Britain, the Germans, the French and a number of other European states are doing the same thing," said Peskov.

Long-Term Impact on European Relations

"From our point of view, this is an utterly short-sighted policy. It in no way brings us any closer to any steps that might, in the long term, lead to a reduction in tensions and de-escalation on the European continent.”

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Dmitry AntonovWriting by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Andrew Osborn )

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham’s UN address accused Russia of an “industrial‑scale assault” via disinformation, citing interference in the 2019 general election and Kremlin’s £1.3 billion annual manipulation spend. (gov.uk)
  • He announced creation of a new National Centre for Information Defence to detect, attribute, and disrupt hostile state information attacks, especially amid AI‑enabled threats. (theguardian.com)
  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned Burnham’s remarks as nothing new and warned that stoking Russophobia would not ease European tensions—labeling the policy short‑sighted. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham say in his UN speech?
Andy Burnham accused Russia of spreading lies and disinformation and announced plans for a new National Centre for Information Defence.
How did the Kremlin respond to the UK Prime Minister's remarks?
The Kremlin criticized Burnham's approach as short-sighted and accused the UK of stoking anti-Russian sentiment, claiming it would not help ease European tensions.
What is the main issue between the UK and Russia mentioned in the article?
The main issue is the accusation by the UK of Russian disinformation efforts and the reciprocal accusation of Russophobia and escalation by the Kremlin.
What concerns did the Kremlin raise about European countries?
The Kremlin noted that several European countries, including Germany and France, were acting in unison with the UK in fostering anti-Russian sentiment.
What was announced by the UK regarding information defence?
The UK announced the setup of a new National Centre for Information Defence to counter disinformation, particularly from Russia.

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