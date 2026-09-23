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Greenland welcomes US military pact but trust still shaky

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Finance Geopolitics International Relations Arctic Security Defense

Greenland Embraces New US Military Pact but Trust in Washington Remains Fragile

Greenland's Response to the US-Denmark Military Agreement

By Tim Barsoe and Soren Jeppesen

Relief and Skepticism Among Greenlandic Leaders

NUUK/COPENHAGEN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Greenland's government and residents expressed relief that a military pact with the US and Denmark may end anxiety over President Donald Trump's threats to seize their Arctic island, but many remain distrustful of Washington.

"I am incredibly relieved and think the outcome is very sensible. We can be satisfied," Naaja Nathanielsen, a Greenlandic MP in the Danish parliament, told Reuters.

Community Reactions and Celebrations

Parliament speaker Kim Kielsen urged households to raise the Greenlandic flag on Wednesday. Activist and influencer Orla Joelsen encouraged residents in the capital Nuuk to show up at the airport to welcome the prime minister and foreign minister back from New York where they struck the deal. 

US Military Expansion in Greenland

New US Bases and Economic Prospects

NEW US BASES 

The agreement allows the US to expand its military presence on Greenland, reopening Cold War-era bases in the settlements of Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig, with a prospect of renewed spending and employment potential. 

But it stopped short of Trump's unsettling previous demand that the US annex Greenland to head off the growing Arctic presence of Russia and China.

Historical Context of US Presence

"There has previously been a significant American presence in Greenland, so this is nothing new," added Nathanielsen. "However, in light of the unrest over the past few years, there is likely greater scepticism in Greenland, and consequently, work needs to be done to reassure the local population." 

The US first built military bases in Greenland during World War Two. During the Cold War, it maintained 17 military installations and more than 10,000 personnel to monitor Soviet forces. Today only Pituffik Space Base remains, with some 150 U.S. military personnel. 

Divided Opinions Among Residents

Support for Increased Security

RESIDENTS DIVIDED 

Pitanguaq Mikissen, 69, a retired ship assistant, said the potential reopening of some old US bases gave greater security to the territory's 57,000 people.

Concerns and Distrust

But not all residents were happy. 

"I think that Trump is really good at creating a lot of worry and a lot of fear," said Jensia Dam-Davidsen, 40, a voice and choir teacher. 

"It (the deal) seems wrong in every way – especially now that Denmark has expanded their military presence here."

Denmark's Military Expansion and Local Concerns

Denmark has significantly increased its own military footprint in Greenland since Trump's threats peaked in January, deploying additional troops, boosting Arctic defence spending and hosting allies under military exercises.     Malene Vahl Rasmussen, mayor of Kujalleq municipality in southern Greenland, where the US is looking to reopen the Narsasuaq military base, said that under the agreement US military expansion must respect the Greenlandic way of life to protect hunting and fishing.

"You can't simply say, 'Okay, we’ve signed this, so now we trust you again'. Trust really needs to be rebuilt within that partnership," she told Reuters. 

Impact on Traditional Ways of Life

Some Greenlanders worry that expanded military activity - including increased aircraft and vessel movement - could disrupt hunting and fishing grounds that communities rely on for a living, though the agreement states such activity must respect Greenlandic society and traditional ways of life. 

(Reporting by Tim Barsoe in Nuuk, Soren Sirich Jeppesen and Stine Jacobsen in Copenhagen; writing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

Key Takeaways

  • Greenland’s government and many residents welcomed the security pact with the US and Denmark as a reassuring resolution to President Trump’s earlier demands to acquire Greenland.
  • The agreement includes reopening US military sites at Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig, restoring strategic Cold War-era infrastructure while maintaining Danish sovereignty.
  • Despite relief, trust remains fragile: Greenlandic officials and citizens express skepticism over whether US military expansion will truly respect local traditions, hunting and fishing lifestyles, and Greenland’s autonomy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Greenland agree to a new US military pact?
Greenland agreed to ease anxiety over US intentions and hopes for economic benefits, while ensuring respect for local ways of life.
What does the US military pact involve for Greenland?
The pact allows the US to reopen Cold War-era bases, brings potential investment, and requires respect for Greenlandic traditions.
How are Greenland residents reacting to the US military pact?
Opinions are divided; some see enhanced security and opportunities, while others fear disruption to hunting and fishing.
Has trust in the US improved in Greenland since the pact?
Trust remains shaky due to past US actions and fears of disruption, with calls for more reassurance from Washington.
How has Denmark responded to increased Arctic tensions?
Denmark expanded its military presence in Greenland, increasing spending and deploying more troops to counter regional threats.

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