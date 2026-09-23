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International Criminal Court convicts Central African militia leader - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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International Criminal Court convicts Central African militia leader

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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ICC Convicts Central African Republic Seleka Leader for Crimes Against Humanity

International Criminal Court Verdict and Background

By Stephanie van den Berg

Conviction of Mahamat Said Abdel Kani

THE HAGUE, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Judges at the International Criminal Court on Wednesday convicted a former Seleka militia leader from the Central African Republic of crimes against humanity including torture.  

Details of the Charges

Prosecutors accused Mahamat Said Abdel Kani of running a prison where suspected supporters of then-President Francois Bozize were beaten and tortured. He denied all charges.

Judicial Findings

Presiding judge Miatta Maria Samba said that Said and others oversaw beatings and torture of prisoners as part of a plan to target perceived Bozize supporters in the capital Bangui. 

He was found guilty on four counts of crimes against humanity including persecution and torture. The judges dismissed several war crimes charges, finding that at the time the alleged crimes were committed the armed conflict had already ended.

Reaction and Sentencing

Said, dressed in jeans and a blue sweatshirt, gave no reaction as the verdict was read out. 

A separate hearing will determine his sentence.

Background on the Central African Republic Conflict

The predominantly Muslim rebels known as Seleka, or "alliance" in the Sango language, seized power in 2013 as part of the Central African Republic's long-running civil war, ousting Bozize. Their rule gave rise to opposing "anti-Balaka" Christian-dominated militias.

ICC Investigations and Previous Convictions

The ICC has been investigating the violence in the Central African Republic since 2014. It has convicted two "anti-Balaka" leaders, but Said is the first Seleka member to be convicted.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg, Editing by Bart Meijer and Andrew Cawthorne)

Key Takeaways

  • Mahamat Said Abdel Kani became the first member of the Seleka militia to be convicted by the ICC; two anti‑Balaka leaders had been previously convicted. (globalissues.org)
  • He was found guilty of persecution, torture, and related crimes at the Office Central de Répression du Banditisme in Bangui between April and August 2013. (icc-cpi.int)
  • A separate sentencing hearing will follow; his trial began after surrender in January 2021, with charges confirmed in December 2021 and judgment delivered today, September 23, 2026. (icccpi-web.icccpi-prod.uniccloud.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was convicted by the International Criminal Court?
Mahamat Said Abdel Kani, a former Seleka militia leader from the Central African Republic, was convicted.
What crimes was Mahamat Said Abdel Kani found guilty of?
He was found guilty of crimes against humanity, including persecution and torture.
What role did Mahamat Said Abdel Kani play during the conflict?
He was accused of running a prison where suspected supporters of former President Francois Bozize were beaten and tortured.
Is Mahamat Said Abdel Kani the first Seleka member convicted by the ICC?
Yes, he is the first Seleka member to be convicted by the International Criminal Court.
What will happen next after Mahamat Said Abdel Kani’s conviction?
A separate hearing will be held to determine his sentence.

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