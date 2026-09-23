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Victims of alleged abuse by Slovenian priest urge Pope Leo to expedite Church trial - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Victims of alleged abuse by Slovenian priest urge Pope Leo to expedite Church trial

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Victims Press Pope Leo to Accelerate Trial for Slovenian Priest Abuse Case

Calls for Justice and Transparency in the Church Trial of Rev. Marko Rupnik

VATICAN CITY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Five victims of alleged abuse by a prominent priest with Vatican ties urged Pope Leo on Wednesday to press for the conclusion of a nearly year-long Church trial of the cleric, saying a lengthy and secret process was denying them justice.

Victims' Open Letter and Concerns

In an open letter ahead of Leo's four-day visit to France, where the pope is hoping to repair the Church's standing after abuse scandals there, victims of Rev. Marko Rupnik said their treatment reflects poorly on the Church's commitment to helping victims.

Lack of Communication and Transparency

"This is the message being conveyed ... that it is useless to report abuse to ecclesiastical authorities, because nothing happens anyway and no one will be held accountable," read the letter.

The victims said they had received no updates about the Church trial and had not been able to offer testimony. 

They urged Leo to press for a fair trial "so that the judgment and its outcome, whatever it may be, will remain free of any shadow of doubt."

The Vatican press office did not immediately offer comment.

Background on Rev. Marko Rupnik

Rupnik, a Slovenian priest, is a religious artist whose mosaics adorn about 200 churches and chapels around the world, including a basilica in Lourdes, France, where the pope will visit on Saturday.

Response from Lourdes and the Church

The bishop of Lourdes has ordered that the mosaics be covered up for the pope's visit.

Scope of Allegations and Church Actions

More than 20 women, mostly former nuns, have accused Rupnik of sexual and psychological abuse. 

The priest, expelled from the Jesuit order in 2023 after it found the accusations against him to be "very highly" credible, is not known to have commented publicly on the allegations.

Status of the Church Trial

The head of the Vatican's powerful doctrinal office first announced a Church trial against Rupnik in October 2025. Such trials are held behind closed doors and there have been few updates since. In July, the Vatican denied reports that a decision had been made in the case. 

(Reporting by Joshua McElwee; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Victims criticize the prolonged, confidential Church trial of Marko Rupnik—a former Jesuit accused by over 20 women of sexual, psychological, and spiritual abuse—and call on Pope Leo XIV to ensure a fair and timely judgment.
  • All of Rupnik’s mosaics at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary in Lourdes have been fully and permanently covered ahead of Pope Leo’s visit Sept 26–28, 2026, signaling solidarity with survivors and reflecting a shift from previous Vatican promotion of his artwork.
  • The Vatican continues to defend the secrecy of the canonical proceedings as necessary for fairness, but victims decry the lack of transparency as undermining trust in ecclesiastical justice.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Marko Rupnik?
Marko Rupnik is a Slovenian priest and religious artist accused of sexual and psychological abuse by over 20 women, mostly former nuns.
What are the victims asking Pope Leo to do?
Victims are urging Pope Leo to expedite the nearly year-long Church trial of Marko Rupnik and push for a fair and transparent process.
Why is there controversy surrounding the Church trial?
The Church trial has been criticized for its lengthy, secretive process, lack of updates to victims, and absence of victim testimony.
What action have authorities taken regarding Rupnik's artworks?
The bishop of Lourdes has ordered Rupnik's mosaics to be covered up during the pope's scheduled visit to the basilica.
Has Marko Rupnik responded publicly to the allegations?
Marko Rupnik has not made any public comments regarding the abuse allegations.

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