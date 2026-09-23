Putin Claims High Election Turnout Reflects Russian Support for Military in Ukraine

High Voter Turnout and Political Implications

MOSCOW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that high turnout in last weekend's parliamentary election showed that Russians support their armed forces fighting in Ukraine and the authorities' efforts to protect national security.

Election as a Test of Public Support

Putin had framed the election, held from September 18 to 20, as a test of public support for the 4-1/2—year war in Ukraine and for his avowed determination to fight on until key military aims are met.

Results and Political Landscape

Near complete results on Monday showed the pro-Putin ruling United Russia party had retained its decisive majority in the national parliament in a tightly controlled political system that excluded most candidates who oppose the war.

Turnout Statistics

Russia's Central Electoral Commission put turnout at 59.3%, which the TASS state news agency said was higher than in most recent elections for the State Duma lower house of parliament.

Putin's Public Response and Messaging

Commenting on the results publicly for the first time, Putin said: "Such a high, even record, number of people who came out and voted shows that the people of Russia support our efforts aimed at strengthening the country."

Address to Soldiers and the Public

During part of Wednesday's televised speech, he addressed soldiers on the front line directly: "This vote is for you. People believe in you, believe in our victory, believe in your courage, in your heroism."

United Russia's Parliamentary Control

The pro-Putin United Russia party is set to control 355 seats or nearly 80% of the 450 seats — a record number — in the Duma after winning more than 57% of votes, the near-complete results showed on Monday.

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Gleb Bryanski and Gareth Jones)