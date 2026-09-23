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Zelenskiy says Ukraine ready for maritime truce and puts onus on Russia to respond - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Zelenskiy says Ukraine ready for maritime truce and puts onus on Russia to respond

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 23, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics Energy

Ukraine Open to Black Sea Maritime Truce, Zelenskiy Tells UN Leaders

Ukraine’s Position and International Proposals for Black Sea Security

By Tom Balmforth

Zelenskiy’s Address at the United Nations

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told leaders at the United Nations on Wednesday that Ukraine was ready for a maritime truce in the Black Sea based on proposals by Egypt, India and Turkey and said it was now up to Russia to respond.

Crimean Platform Summit and UN General Assembly

Zelenskiy spoke at Ukraine's Crimean Platform summit on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly gathering of world leaders and ahead of a Security Council meeting on Russia's war in Ukraine, which is now in its fifth year.

Concerns Over Energy and Shipping Infrastructure

Ukraine, which fears that Russia plans to pound power and heating facilities with missiles and drones this winter, has been pressing for ceasefires covering attacks on energy infrastructure and shipping in the Black Sea.

International Proposals and Ukraine’s Readiness

Options for Safe Navigation

Zelenskiy said Egypt, India and Turkey had outlined options to restore safe navigation for merchant shipping in the Black Sea, where cargo movements are at a near standstill due to heavy attacks on ships and port infrastructure by both sides.

Ukraine’s Call for Russian Response

"We are waiting for Russia's response. Ukraine is ready ... to ensure safe shipping and food security in the Black Sea if Russia is ready to take real steps towards de-escalation too. We have to start somewhere," he said.

Global Impact on Wheat Importers

Top wheat importers in Asia, the Middle East and Africa that count on the Black Sea region for wheat have been finding it hard to secure supplies. Global wheat prices have soared.

Diplomatic Engagements and Ceasefire Discussions

Meetings with US Leadership

Zelenskiy, who was expected to address the UN General Assembly later on Wednesday, met US President Donald Trump on Tuesday and said they had also discussed a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire on energy-related targets.

US and Russian Diplomatic Statements

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday that both Russia and Ukraine had expressed interest in a limited ceasefire involving grain and energy.

Kremlin’s Position on Peace Talks

The Kremlin has not publicly backed the proposals.

Ahead of the Lavrov-Rubio meeting, the Kremlin said there were no grounds for wider Ukraine peace talks, while saying it remained open to such talks.

"For now, there are no prerequisites for moving on to a peaceful negotiating track, although we, as the Russian side, remain open to peace talks," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Potential Trilateral Meeting

Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that he would be ready to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at a trilateral meeting with Trump.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth; editing by Howard Goller)

Key Takeaways

  • Zelenskiy backs maritime truce proposals from Egypt, India and Turkey to restart safe shipping.
  • Wheat exports and global food security are under threat as Black Sea attacks reduce trading and raise prices.
  • Russia maintains there are no conditions yet for peace talks despite being open to diplomacy; the ball is in its court.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the proposed maritime truce in the Black Sea?
The proposed truce aims to restore safe navigation for merchant shipping in the Black Sea and prevent attacks on energy infrastructure.
Which countries put forward options for a Black Sea truce?
Egypt, India, and Turkey outlined options to ensure safe shipping in the Black Sea.
What is Ukraine's position on the maritime truce?
Ukraine is ready to agree to a maritime truce and awaits Russia's response for de-escalation.
Why is the Black Sea truce important for global markets?
The truce would help resume wheat exports and secure energy infrastructure, affecting global wheat prices and supplies.
Has Russia agreed to the maritime truce proposal?
Russia has not publicly supported the proposals but stated it remains open to peace talks.

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