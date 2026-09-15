GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
MeridianLink financial software firm announcement of $2 billion acquisition by Centerbridge - Global Banking & Finance Review
Featured image depicting the MeridianLink logo, highlighting the company's acquisition by Centerbridge Partners for $2 billion. This deal signifies a growing trend in private equity buyouts within the finance sector.
Finance

UK's Wickes sees sales pick up as customers chase value

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Retail Markets

Wickes Sees Sharp Sales Growth in Q3 as UK Customers Seek Value

Wickes Outperforms Market Amid Economic Uncertainty

By Raechel Thankam Job and Neeshita Beura

Q3 Sales Acceleration and Market Share Expansion

Sept 15 (Reuters) - UK home improvement retailer Wickes  said on Tuesday sales picked up sharply in the third quarter following a subdued first half, as value-seeking customers helped the company expand market share, sending its shares 8% higher.

High interest rates and broader economic uncertainty have weighed on consumer confidence and big-ticket spending, but Wickes said its value-led model continued to help it outperform the market.

Retail Revenue Growth and Product Performance

Wickes said retail like-for-like revenue growth accelerated to mid-single digits in the third quarter so far as it sold more goods despite lower prices. It said decorative, gardening and timber products performed well.

Price Leadership and Profit Strategy

CFO Mark George said the retailer's priority was price leadership. "We aim to be 2 to 3% cheaper on a basket than our key competitors," he told analysts, adding that profit growth would come from volume rather than fatter margins.

First-Half Performance and TradePro Scheme

Wickes' first-half revenue rose just 2.1% year-on-year to £865.3 million ($1.17 billion), held back by wet weather earlier in the year and softer pricing.

Its TradePro trade loyalty scheme was a key driver, with sales up 5% in the first half as tradespeople hunted for better deals.

Costs and Profitability

Cost Inflation and Pricing Challenges

COSTS OUTPACE FALLING PRICES

For the 26 weeks to 27 June, adjusted profit before tax rose 1.1% to £27.6 million, with productivity actions partially mitigating cost inflation.

George warned that cost inflation had made the softer pricing "clearly very challenging," but added that prices should turn inflationary in the fourth quarter, easing some of that pressure.

Energy Hedging and Market Protection

On energy, George noted the group has about 50% of its energy costs hedged into 2027, offering some protection against volatile energy markets tied to the Iran war.

Outlook and Analyst Commentary

Wickes said it remained on track to meet consensus expectations of around 10% growth in 2026 adjusted pretax profit.

Analysts at Panmure Liberum said the guidance looked achievable but tight, given the significant second-half catch-up needed to hit full-year consensus of £54.6 million.

($1 = 0.7423 pounds)

(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job and Neeshita Beura in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

Key Takeaways

  • Value‑led model boosts market share: mid‑single‑digit like‑for‑like retail growth in Q3 driven by increased volume despite lower prices.
  • TradePro remains a growth engine: in 2025 active members rose to 643,000 supporting double‑digit TradePro sales growth. (2026 H1 membership further rose to ~671,000)
  • 2026 adjusted PBT guidance remains ~£55m‑£57m, achievable but tight given second‑half catch‑up requirements.

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove Wickes' sales growth in the third quarter?
Value-seeking customers and strong performance in decorative, gardening, and timber products drove Wickes’ Q3 sales growth.
How did Wickes perform in the first half of the year?
Wickes' first-half revenue rose 2.1% year-on-year to £865.3 million, with wet weather and softer pricing impacting results.
What role did the TradePro loyalty scheme play for Wickes?
The TradePro loyalty scheme was a key driver, with sales up 5% in the first half as tradespeople sought better deals.
How is Wickes addressing cost inflation?
Wickes mitigated some cost inflation with productivity actions and expects some price inflation in Q4 to ease pressure.
What is Wickes' profit outlook for 2026?
Wickes aims to meet consensus expectations of around 10% growth in adjusted pretax profit by 2026.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK PM's office says position on Irish unity unchanged after Trump comments

UK PM's office says position on Irish unity unchanged after Trump comments

Image for UK's Trustpilot shares slump as unchanged outlook disappoints investors

UK's Trustpilot shares slump as unchanged outlook disappoints investors

Image for Exclusive-Half of Russia's top diesel-producing refineries cut back output after drone strikes

Exclusive-Half of Russia's top diesel-producing refineries cut back output after drone strikes

Image for Norway police investigate Telenor over suspected crimes against humanity in Myanmar

Norway police investigate Telenor over suspected crimes against humanity in Myanmar

Image for Trump's envoy meets Lukashenko for new talks on Belarus prisoner releases

Trump's envoy meets Lukashenko for new talks on Belarus prisoner releases

Image for OTB's Jil Sander appoints former Moncler executive Marco Viganò as new CEO

OTB's Jil Sander appoints former Moncler executive Marco Viganò as new CEO

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for EQT, Norges team up to bid for Acciona Energia, Expansion reports
EQT, Norges team up to bid for Acciona Energia, Expansion reports
Image for UK jobs market stays soft before BoE rate call
UK jobs market stays soft before BoE rate call
Image for Dollar ticks higher as oil prices climb, Fed rate hike chances firm
Dollar ticks higher as oil prices climb, Fed rate hike chances firm
Image for Oil rises above $108 as attacks, pipeline outage deepen Saudi supply concerns
Oil rises above $108 as attacks, pipeline outage deepen Saudi supply concerns
Image for Volvo Cars launches longer-range versions of its hybrid XC60 and XC90 models  
Volvo Cars launches longer-range versions of its hybrid XC60 and XC90 models  
Image for Italian NATO fighter shoots down drone in Lithuania
Italian NATO fighter shoots down drone in Lithuania
Image for Credit Agricole sees MPS bid for Banco BPM as unappealing, paper says
Credit Agricole sees MPS bid for Banco BPM as unappealing, paper says
Image for Russian frigate fires flares towards Danish military helicopter, Denmark says
Russian frigate fires flares towards Danish military helicopter, Denmark says
Image for French labour strike reduces delivery capacity at Dunkirk LNG terminal
French labour strike reduces delivery capacity at Dunkirk LNG terminal
Image for Stocks down on energy shock concerns, global yields hit fresh highs
Stocks down on energy shock concerns, global yields hit fresh highs
Image for Bond selloff drives US benchmark beyond 5%; stocks rattled
Bond selloff drives US benchmark beyond 5%; stocks rattled
Image for Morgan Stanley turns more hawkish, forecasts two Fed hikes and ECB move
Morgan Stanley turns more hawkish, forecasts two Fed hikes and ECB move
View All Finance Posts