Norwegian Police Investigate Telenor for Suspected Myanmar Crimes
Investigation into Telenor's Activities in Myanmar
Background of the Investigation
COPENHAGEN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Norwegian police said on Tuesday they are investigating telecoms operator Telenor over suspected sanctions violations and of aiding and abetting crimes against humanity in Myanmar.
Telenor's Business in Myanmar
Telenor, which is majority-owned by the Norwegian government, sold its business in Myanmar following the 2021 military coup that unseated an elected government.
Company Response to Investigation
The company said in a statement on Tuesday it was cooperating closely with the investigators and will do everything in its power to assist in clarifying the case.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)