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Finance

Norway police investigate Telenor over suspected crimes against humanity in Myanmar

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Norwegian Police Investigate Telenor for Suspected Myanmar Crimes

Investigation into Telenor's Activities in Myanmar

Background of the Investigation

COPENHAGEN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Norwegian police said on Tuesday they are investigating telecoms operator Telenor over suspected sanctions violations and of aiding and abetting crimes against humanity in Myanmar.

Telenor's Business in Myanmar

Telenor, which is majority-owned by the Norwegian government, sold its business in Myanmar following the 2021 military coup that unseated an elected government.

Company Response to Investigation

The company said in a statement on Tuesday it was cooperating closely with the investigators and will do everything in its power to assist in clarifying the case.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Telenor is being probed by Norway’s police following a December 2024 complaint by Justice For Myanmar and ICJ Norway alleging sanctions breaches and data transfers aiding junta repression (justiceformyanmar.org)
  • Norwegian Foreign Ministry also filed a police complaint in June 2023 over prohibited transfer of surveillance equipment, though the security services initially dropped the case due to insufficient evidence (panoramanyheter.no)
  • The OECD’s Norwegian NCP found in December 2025 that Telenor failed to conduct adequate human rights due diligence in exiting Myanmar and recommended remediation (business-humanrights.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Telenor under investigation by Norwegian police?
Norwegian police are investigating Telenor for suspected sanctions violations and aiding crimes against humanity in Myanmar.
What triggered the investigation into Telenor's activities in Myanmar?
The investigation follows Telenor's sale of its Myanmar business after the 2021 military coup that removed the elected government.
How is Telenor cooperating with the investigation?
Telenor stated it is cooperating closely with investigators and will provide full assistance in clarifying the case.
Who owns the majority of Telenor?
Telenor is majority-owned by the Norwegian government.
What happened in Myanmar in 2021 impacting Telenor's business?
A military coup occurred in 2021, unseating the elected government and leading Telenor to sell its Myanmar operations.

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