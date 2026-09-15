EQT and Norges Launch Joint Bid for Acciona Energia Amid Rival Interest
Consortium Faces Competition and Strategic Decisions in Acciona Energia Sale
Overview of the Joint Bid
MADRID, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Swedish private equity firm EQT and Norges Bank Investment Management, the manager of Norway's sovereign wealth fund, are launching a joint bid for Acciona Energia, Spanish newspaper Expansion reported on Tuesday, citing market sources.
Rival Interest and Competitive Landscape
The consortium faces competition for the renewable energy company from French private equity firm Ardian, which is 91.1% owned by Acciona, the group controlled by the Entrecanales family, the newspaper added.
Acciona Energia’s Valuation and Consortium Structure
- Acciona Energia's enterprise value, including debt, is about €11.9 billion ($13.73 billion), according to LSEG data.
- EQT is participating through its infrastructure division and holds around 75% of the consortium, while Norges Bank IM would hold the remaining 25%, Expansion reported.
Comments and Responses from Stakeholders
- Acciona declined to comment. EQT and Norges did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Sale Process and Next Steps
Progression of the Sale Process
- The sale process has progressed beyond non-binding bids, with Acciona Energia arranging meetings between the most interested candidates and management before bidders confirm their proposed prices in October, according to the report.
- Spanish conglomerate Acciona would then be expected to select a preferred proposal and enter exclusive talks. Any agreement would be expected to lead to a takeover offer aimed at delisting the company, Expansion said.
Ardian’s Position and Strategy
- Ardian is assessing the acquisition through its infrastructure business and has not formed an alliance, although Expansion said the transaction's size would require it to at least seek co-investors.
Advisors and Strategic Options
Financial Advisors Involved
- Acciona is working with Citi and Goldman Sachs to assess strategic options for the subsidiary, the newspaper reported.
Chairman’s Perspective on the Sale
- Its Chairman Jose Manuel Entrecanales has previously described a sale of the entire subsidiary as "extremely unlikely", outlining other options including a stake sale.
Market Reaction and Financial Context
Share Price Movements
- Shares in Acciona Energía were up 3.3% at 0757 GMT, while shares of Acciona were 3.1% higher. EQT shares were down 3.2%.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 0.8669 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Benjamín Mejías Valencia; Editing by Jan Harvey)