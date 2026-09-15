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EQT, Norges team up to bid for Acciona Energia, Expansion reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EQT, Norges team up to bid for Acciona Energia, Expansion reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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EQT and Norges Launch Joint Bid for Acciona Energia Amid Rival Interest

Consortium Faces Competition and Strategic Decisions in Acciona Energia Sale

Overview of the Joint Bid

MADRID, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Swedish private equity firm EQT and Norges Bank Investment Management, the manager of Norway's sovereign wealth fund, are launching a joint bid for Acciona Energia, Spanish newspaper Expansion reported on Tuesday, citing market sources.

Rival Interest and Competitive Landscape

The consortium faces competition for the renewable energy company from French private equity firm Ardian, which is 91.1% owned by Acciona, the group controlled by the Entrecanales family, the newspaper added. 

Acciona Energia’s Valuation and Consortium Structure

  • Acciona Energia's enterprise value, including debt, is about €11.9 billion ($13.73 billion), according to LSEG data.
  • EQT is participating through its infrastructure division and holds around 75% of the consortium, while Norges Bank IM would hold the remaining 25%, Expansion reported.

Comments and Responses from Stakeholders

  • Acciona declined to comment. EQT and Norges did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sale Process and Next Steps

Progression of the Sale Process

  • The sale process has progressed beyond non-binding bids, with Acciona Energia arranging meetings between the most interested candidates and management before bidders confirm their proposed prices in October, according to the report.
  • Spanish conglomerate Acciona would then be expected to select a preferred proposal and enter exclusive talks. Any agreement would be expected to lead to a takeover offer aimed at delisting the company, Expansion said.

Ardian’s Position and Strategy

  • Ardian is assessing the acquisition through its infrastructure business and has not formed an alliance, although Expansion said the transaction's size would require it to at least seek co-investors.

Advisors and Strategic Options

Financial Advisors Involved

  • Acciona is working with Citi and Goldman Sachs to assess strategic options for the subsidiary, the newspaper reported.

Chairman’s Perspective on the Sale

  • Its Chairman Jose Manuel Entrecanales has previously described a sale of the entire subsidiary as "extremely unlikely", outlining other options including a stake sale.

Market Reaction and Financial Context

Share Price Movements

  • Shares in Acciona Energía were up 3.3% at 0757 GMT, while shares of Acciona were 3.1% higher. EQT shares were down 3.2%.
Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8669 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Benjamín Mejías Valencia; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • EQT holds ~75% of the bid consortium, Norges ~25%, with enterprise value pegged at €11.9 billion (≈ $13.7 billion) (cincodias.elpais.com)
  • Acciona Energía sale process is in advanced stage, moving from non‑binding interest to meetings and bids due in October, leading possibly to exclusive talks and a takeover offer (cincodias.elpais.com)
  • Acciona evaluating multiple offers (Brookfield, KKR, EQT, BlackRock/GIP), with Ardian and Qualitas in reserve; asset sales underway to manage leverage (cincodias.elpais.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is bidding for Acciona Energia?
Swedish private equity firm EQT and Norges Bank Investment Management are launching a joint bid for Acciona Energia.
What is the estimated enterprise value of Acciona Energia?
Acciona Energia's enterprise value, including debt, is about €11.9 billion ($13.73 billion).
Who are Acciona Energia's main competitors in the bidding?
French private equity firm Ardian is also reportedly interested in acquiring Acciona Energia.
What are the next steps in the sale process?
Candidates will meet Acciona Energia’s management before confirming prices, with exclusive talks expected after a preferred proposal is chosen.
What could be the result of the bid for Acciona Energia?
An agreement may lead to a takeover offer aimed at delisting Acciona Energia from the stock market.

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