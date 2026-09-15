OTB’s Jil Sander Names Marco Viganò as New CEO, Succeeding Interim Leadership

Leadership Transition and Executive Background

Appointment of Marco Viganò as CEO

ROME, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Fashion brand Jil Sander, owned by Italy's luxury group OTB, appointed Marco Viganò as new Chief Executive, effective September 15, the company said on Tuesday.

Reporting Structure and Interim Leadership

• Viganò will report to the Group CEO Ubaldo Minelli, who has led the brand on an interim basis since Serge Brunschwig stepped down in July 2025, after six months in the role.

Strategic Vision and Growth

• "Marco's experience and knowledge of international markets will contribute to the brand's growth journey, supporting its development and further strengthening its positioning," Minelli said in the statement.

Marco Viganò’s Professional Experience

Previous Roles at Moncler

• Viganò joins Jil Sander from luxury outerwear group Moncler, where he served as Global Chief Client Officer and President for EMEA.

Other Key Positions

Experience at Audemars Piguet and Saint Laurent

• Previously, he was Chief Commercial Officer at Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet and Chief Operating Officer at Saint Laurent. He has also held roles at Louis Vuitton, Kering's Gucci and L'Oréal.

(Writing by Francesca Piscioneri, editing by Giulia Segreti)