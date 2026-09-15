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OTB's Jil Sander appoints former Moncler executive Marco Viganò as new CEO - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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OTB's Jil Sander appoints former Moncler executive Marco Viganò as new CEO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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OTB’s Jil Sander Names Marco Viganò as New CEO, Succeeding Interim Leadership

Leadership Transition and Executive Background

Appointment of Marco Viganò as CEO

ROME, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Fashion brand Jil Sander, owned by Italy's luxury group OTB, appointed Marco Viganò as new Chief Executive, effective September 15, the company said on Tuesday.

Reporting Structure and Interim Leadership

• Viganò will report to the Group CEO Ubaldo Minelli, who has led the brand on an interim basis since Serge Brunschwig stepped down in July 2025, after six months in the role.

Strategic Vision and Growth

• "Marco's experience and knowledge of international markets will contribute to the brand's growth journey, supporting its development and further strengthening its positioning," Minelli said in the statement.

Marco Viganò’s Professional Experience

Previous Roles at Moncler

• Viganò joins Jil Sander from luxury outerwear group Moncler, where he served as Global Chief Client Officer and President for EMEA.

Other Key Positions

Experience at Audemars Piguet and Saint Laurent

• Previously, he was Chief Commercial Officer at Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet and Chief Operating Officer at Saint Laurent. He has also held roles at Louis Vuitton, Kering's Gucci and L'Oréal.

(Writing by Francesca Piscioneri, editing by Giulia Segreti)

Key Takeaways

  • Marco Viganò brings extensive luxury credentials—from Moncler, Audemars Piguet, Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and L’Oréal—positioning him to drive Jil Sander’s global expansion. (contactout.com)
  • The appointment restores full-time leadership after Ubaldo Minelli’s interim stewardship, which followed Serge Brunschwig’s abrupt six‑month tenure ending July 31, 2025. (fashiondive.com)
  • Viganò’s international market know‑how aligns with OTB’s broader strategy to elevate Jil Sander via new categories (like fine jewelry and fragrances) and retail expansion. (otb-strapi-prod-assets.otb-frame.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new CEO of Jil Sander?
Marco Viganò has been appointed as the new CEO of Jil Sander effective September 15.
Who does Marco Viganò report to at Jil Sander?
Marco Viganò will report to the Group CEO Ubaldo Minelli.
Which companies has Marco Viganò worked for before joining Jil Sander?
Marco Viganò has previously worked at Moncler, Audemars Piguet, Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and L'Oréal.
When did Serge Brunschwig step down as CEO of Jil Sander?
Serge Brunschwig stepped down as CEO of Jil Sander in July 2025 after six months in the role.
What is the expected impact of Marco Viganò's appointment?
Marco Viganò's experience is expected to support Jil Sander's growth, development, and international market positioning.

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