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Sterling pinned at one-month lows as oil stays high, Fed rate hike expected - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sterling pinned at one-month lows as oil stays high, Fed rate hike expected 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Sterling at One-Month Low Amid Rising Oil Prices and Imminent Fed Hike

Market Reactions to Global Economic and Geopolitical Events

Sterling and Dollar Movements

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The pound was stuck at its lowest level in more than a month against a broadly stronger dollar on Tuesday, pinned down by elevated crude oil prices ahead of this week's interest-rate decisions from the Bank of England and U.S. Federal Reserve. 

Sterling eased 0.2% to $1.347, hovering near its lowest since August 7. The dollar firmed against most currencies on Tuesday as markets priced in a near-certain interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week. 

Oil Price Surge and Geopolitical Tensions

Oil prices rose more than 2% to $108.2 per barrel as concerns over oil supplies intensified after Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen launched fresh attacks on Saudi Arabia, while Gulf Arab states postponed planned discussions with Iran.

Impact on Energy Infrastructure

That left the kingdom's East-West Pipeline offline, raising fears that damage to energy infrastructure and transport routes could take longer to repair.  

Implications for the UK Economy

Energy Prices and Inflation Risks

Britain is prone to risks from higher energy prices given its net oil-importer status. The spike in oil prices has led to global concerns of energy-related inflation, prompting investors to dial up expectations of interest rate hikes.

Central Bank Responses

Federal Reserve and ECB Actions

The rising bets on a Fed rate hike have supported the U.S. dollar this week. The European Central Bank also raised borrowing costs last week.

Bank of England Outlook

The Bank of England is expected to keep rates on hold on Thursday but traders are fully pricing in one 25 basis point rate hike and a high chance of another by year-end, according to data compiled by LSEG.

UK Labour Market Conditions

Britain's jobs market remained weak with pay growth near a six-year low, the fewest vacancies since 2021 and hiring down.

"The softness of the labour market had been the key variable holding back expectations for rate hikes in response to the ongoing energy cost shock. But markets have now moved to price aggressive hiking," said Felix Feather, an economist at Aberdeen.  

Potential Policy Shifts

The Telegraph reported that the BoE is poised to announce this week that it will stop selling long-dated government bonds which have been hit by a global selloff in debt markets, potentially freeing up some cash for finance minister John Healey. 

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Pound hit one‑month low as oil spiked above $108 /bbl, boosting the dollar amid supply fears from renewed Houthi attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure
  • Markets are pricing in a near‑certain Federal Reserve rate hike this week, supported by persistent inflation pressures linked to energy costs
  • In the UK, weak labour market indicators and slowing pay growth suggest the Bank of England may hold rates — though there’s rising speculation about policy shifts amid global risks

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is sterling at its lowest level in over a month?
Sterling is pressured by stronger dollar, high oil prices, and market expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike.
How are oil prices affecting the UK economy?
Rising oil prices increase energy costs, impacting inflation and putting economic pressure on the UK as a net oil importer.
What is the market expecting from the Federal Reserve this week?
Markets expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, boosting the U.S. dollar against other currencies.
What are the prospects for a Bank of England rate hike?
Despite weak UK jobs data, traders are pricing in a 25 basis point rate hike by year-end.
How has the UK labour market influenced rate hike expectations?
A soft labour market had held back expectations, but recent energy cost shocks led markets to price in aggressive rate hikes.

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