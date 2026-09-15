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Hungary probes former foreign minister over costly private air travel - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hungary probes former foreign minister over costly private air travel

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Finance Politics Corruption Hungary Government

Hungarian Foreign Minister Investigates Ex-Minister’s Costly Private Air Travel

Criminal Complaint Filed Over Use of Private Flights

BUDAPEST, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Hungary's foreign minister said on Tuesday that she had filed a criminal complaint against former minister Peter Szijjarto and his team for regularly using costly private flights instead of scheduled flights in the past four years.

Background of the Investigation

The report filed by Foreign Minister Anita Orban is the latest in a series of findings by the new government in its anti-corruption drive, after Prime Minister Peter Magyar ousted Viktor Orban after 16 years in an April landslide election win.

Reactions from Former Leadership

Viktor Orban has rejected allegations of corruption. His spokesman, Bertalan Havasi, said in an emailed reply to Reuters that the foreign minister's flights fully complied with the relevant government decree.

"In recent years, foreign engagements for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade have been organised with exemplary efficiency," he said. "Peter Szijjarto therefore deserves praise, not politically motivated attacks."

Details of the Alleged Mismanagement

In a video posted on Facebook on Tuesday, Anita Orban said there was no trace of savings considerations in Szijjarto and his team's travel arrangements.

Use of Chartered Flights

"From 2022 onwards, they routinely shifted to using chartered private flights or the army's planes for the minister (Szijjarto) and his delegation's travels," she said.

Financial Impact

She said documents and the probe showed that, between 2022 and 2026, these trips cost on average almost six times, or 4 billion forints ($12.6 million) more than scheduled business-class flights would have cost.

"The uncovered facts therefore raise the suspicion of mismanagement of funds causing a significant loss, and also raise the responsibility of the ministry's former leadership," she added.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 318.3500 forints)

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Anita Orbán’s probe accuses Szijjártó’s team of routinely using charter and military aircraft from 2022–2026, costing ~6× more than scheduled flights and raising suspicion of mismanagement.
  • Audit data show 53 private charters totaling ~4.9 billion forints over four years, with rising yearly costs (296 M in 2022 to over 2 billion in 2025).
  • Additional revelations include wasted payments (e.g., 104 million forints for unused flights), luxury VIP lounge expenses, and that Szijjártó self‑authorized the costly arrangements.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who filed the criminal complaint against Peter Szijjarto?
Hungary's current foreign minister, Anita Orban, filed the complaint.
What is the main allegation in the complaint?
The complaint alleges that costly private flights were used instead of scheduled flights, causing significant financial loss.
How much more did the private flights allegedly cost?
The private flights cost nearly six times more, or 4 billion forints ($12.6 million) extra, than scheduled flights.
What time period do the flight arrangements in question cover?
The probe focuses on travel from 2022 to 2026.
How did the former administration respond to the accusations?
Viktor Orban's spokesman stated that all flights complied with government regulations and praised the ministry's efficiency.

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