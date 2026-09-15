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Russia hits petrol station, warehouse facilities in Kyiv, mayor says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia hits petrol station, warehouse facilities in Kyiv, mayor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Russia Strikes Energy and Warehouse Facilities in Kyiv as Tensions Widen

Escalation of Attacks and Regional Security Concerns

Drone Strike on Kyiv Petrol Station

Sept 15 (Reuters) - A drone hit a petrol station in Ukraine's capital of Kyiv early on Tuesday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, just a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said Ukraine and Russia had agreed not to target each other's energy assets.

Injuries and Additional Strikes

The attack injured one person, and there was also a strike on warehouse facilities in another part of the city, Klitschko added on the Telegram messaging app. A Reuters witness heard an explosion in Kyiv.

Expansion of Russian Targeting

Russia has recently started hitting petrol stations in Kyiv, expanding the range of target facilities. In recent months, Russia hit some 300 petrol stations, mainly in or near Ukraine's frontline regions, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Regional Military Responses

Poland's Preventive Aviation Operations

As Moscow was striking Ukraine, neighbouring Poland briefly began military aviation operations as a preventive step, Poland's Armed Forces said in a statement on social media website X, adding later there was no violation of its airspace.

Concerns Over NATO Border Security

Military drones straying into the airspace of Ukraine and Russia's neighbours have stoked concerns that Russia's war in Ukraine is spilling over NATO's borders.

Lithuania's Response to Drone Threats

In Lithuania, a NATO fighter jet shot down a drone early on Tuesday, the Lithuanian National Crisis Management Centre said, after a drone alert was issued earlier in the capital Vilnius and the surrounding region.

Strikes Inside Russia

Missile Attack on Ozon Warehouse

In Russia, which invaded Ukraine in 2022, a Ukrainian missile attack damaged a warehouse of the e-commerce company Ozon in the southern port city of Taganrog, among other facilities, the regional governor said on Telegram.

Drone Attack in Samara Region

Separately, a drone attack hit an industrial facility in Samara region on the Volga River, Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said on Telegram, without naming the facility. The region is home to a number of large oil refineries.

Verification and Diplomatic Reactions

Independent Verification

Reuters could not immediately independently verify the reports.

Ukraine's Stance on Ceasefire Proposals

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Kyiv was ready to support a U.S. proposal for a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire on energy sites only if Washington could ensure Moscow was genuinely ready to end its war on Ukraine.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gleb Garanich in Kyiv and Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Tom Hogue and Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia increasingly targets civilian energy infrastructure, with ~300 petrol stations hit across Ukraine in recent months.
  • The strike in Kyiv occurred despite President Trump’s statement a day earlier that Russia and Ukraine had agreed not to target each other's energy assets.
  • NATO members, including Poland and Lithuania, are on high alert as stray drones raise fears of the Ukraine conflict spilling over allied airspace.

Frequently Asked Questions

What facilities were targeted in the latest Russian attack on Kyiv?
A petrol station and warehouse facilities were targeted, with one person injured according to local authorities.
How has Russia's targeting strategy changed recently?
Russia has expanded attacks to petrol stations in Kyiv, not just frontline regions, hitting around 300 petrol stations recently.
How have neighboring countries responded to the attacks?
Poland briefly launched military aviation operations and Lithuania shot down a drone in their territory due to concerns over airspace violations.
Was there any damage reported inside Russia?
Yes, a Ukrainian missile hit a warehouse in Taganrog and a drone attacked an industrial facility in Samara region.
What is Ukraine's position on a ceasefire on energy sites?
Ukraine is open to a U.S.-proposed ceasefire on energy sites if Washington ensures genuine Russian intent to end violence.

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