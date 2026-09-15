Russia Strikes Energy and Warehouse Facilities in Kyiv as Tensions Widen

Escalation of Attacks and Regional Security Concerns

Drone Strike on Kyiv Petrol Station

Sept 15 (Reuters) - A drone hit a petrol station in Ukraine's capital of Kyiv early on Tuesday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, just a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said Ukraine and Russia had agreed not to target each other's energy assets.

Injuries and Additional Strikes

The attack injured one person, and there was also a strike on warehouse facilities in another part of the city, Klitschko added on the Telegram messaging app. A Reuters witness heard an explosion in Kyiv.

Expansion of Russian Targeting

Russia has recently started hitting petrol stations in Kyiv, expanding the range of target facilities. In recent months, Russia hit some 300 petrol stations, mainly in or near Ukraine's frontline regions, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Regional Military Responses

Poland's Preventive Aviation Operations

As Moscow was striking Ukraine, neighbouring Poland briefly began military aviation operations as a preventive step, Poland's Armed Forces said in a statement on social media website X, adding later there was no violation of its airspace.

Concerns Over NATO Border Security

Military drones straying into the airspace of Ukraine and Russia's neighbours have stoked concerns that Russia's war in Ukraine is spilling over NATO's borders.

Lithuania's Response to Drone Threats

In Lithuania, a NATO fighter jet shot down a drone early on Tuesday, the Lithuanian National Crisis Management Centre said, after a drone alert was issued earlier in the capital Vilnius and the surrounding region.

Strikes Inside Russia

Missile Attack on Ozon Warehouse

In Russia, which invaded Ukraine in 2022, a Ukrainian missile attack damaged a warehouse of the e-commerce company Ozon in the southern port city of Taganrog, among other facilities, the regional governor said on Telegram.

Drone Attack in Samara Region

Separately, a drone attack hit an industrial facility in Samara region on the Volga River, Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said on Telegram, without naming the facility. The region is home to a number of large oil refineries.

Verification and Diplomatic Reactions

Independent Verification

Reuters could not immediately independently verify the reports.

Ukraine's Stance on Ceasefire Proposals

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Kyiv was ready to support a U.S. proposal for a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire on energy sites only if Washington could ensure Moscow was genuinely ready to end its war on Ukraine.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gleb Garanich in Kyiv and Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Tom Hogue and Lincoln Feast.)