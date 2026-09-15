GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Scene depicting the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike that killed Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike in Gaza that claimed the lives of Al Jazeera journalists, including Anas Al Sharif. This tragic event highlights the ongoing conflict and its impact on press freedom.
Finance

UK watchdog says Co-op Group takeover of Southern Co-op may cut competition

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Mergers & Acquisitions Regulation

UK Competition Watchdog Flags Co-op Takeover of Southern Co-op Over Competition Concerns

Overview of the Co-operative Group and Southern Co-operative Acquisition

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog on Tuesday said retailer Co-operative Group's acquisition of regional convenience store operator Southern Co-operative could reduce competition in some markets.

The companies operate food retail and convenience store networks across Britain, with overlapping operations in some areas.

Regulatory Response and Timeline

• The Competition and Markets Authority said Co-operative Group and Southern Co-operative have until September 22 to offer legally binding undertakings to address its concerns.

Legal Implications of the Acquisition

• A Substantial Lessening of Competition — a legal test — finding at Phase 1 does not block the deal but signals that the regulator has identified competition concerns that must be addressed before proceeding without a Phase 2 probe.

Company Profiles and Market Impact

• Co-operative Group, one of Britain's largest food retailers, operates more than 2,500 stores; Southern Co-operative runs convenience stores, funeral homes and Starbucks outlets across southern England.

Financial Performance and Existing Partnerships

• Southern Co-op's profits have declined over the past three years, with last year's cyberattack on Co-op further hurting its performance. The two already work closely through the Federal Retail Trading Society, a buying and supply group.

(Reporting by Ankita Bora in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • The CMA has identified a potential Substantial Lessening of Competition (SLC) at Phase 1, meaning competition concerns exist even though the deal isn’t formally blocked yet. (gov.uk)
  • Co‑op Group and Southern Co‑operative must submit legally binding undertakings addressing those concerns by September 22, or face escalation to a Phase 2 probe. (gov.uk)
  • Southern Co‑operative’s financial struggles—compounded by a cyber‑attack that disrupted Co‑op Group—underscore motivations for the deal; but overlap in operations is triggering antitrust scrutiny. (southern.coop)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the UK watchdog's concern about the Co-op Group takeover of Southern Co-op?
The watchdog, CMA, is concerned the takeover could reduce competition in some regional markets.
What must Co-op Group and Southern Co-op do to address competition concerns?
They have until September 22 to offer legally binding undertakings to address the CMA's concerns.
Does the CMA's Phase 1 finding block the Co-op deal?
No, a Phase 1 finding does not block the deal but signals competition concerns that must be resolved.
How large is the Co-operative Group's retail operation?
Co-operative Group operates more than 2,500 stores across Britain.
How has Southern Co-op's financial performance been in recent years?
Southern Co-op's profits have declined over the past three years, worsened by a cyberattack last year.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for EU lawmakers move to scrap carbon border levy's emergency brake

EU lawmakers move to scrap carbon border levy's emergency brake

Image for Stocks slightly lower after selloff, global yields hit fresh highs

Stocks slightly lower after selloff, global yields hit fresh highs

Image for Explainer-Who is Lucy Letby and why is her case so controversial?

Explainer-Who is Lucy Letby and why is her case so controversial?

Image for Global bond yields hit 2008 highs, raising stakes for big borrowers

Global bond yields hit 2008 highs, raising stakes for big borrowers

Image for Some of UK nurse Lucy Letby's murders could have been stopped earlier, inquiry finds

Some of UK nurse Lucy Letby's murders could have been stopped earlier, inquiry finds

Image for Poland to revive windfall tax on oil firms, use proceeds for fuel price relief

Poland to revive windfall tax on oil firms, use proceeds for fuel price relief

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Kremlin welcomes Trump's idea of energy truce with Ukraine, calls for sanctions removal
Kremlin welcomes Trump's idea of energy truce with Ukraine, calls for sanctions removal
Image for Poland’s Orlen rushes to find alternatives to Saudi oil supply, traders say
Poland’s Orlen rushes to find alternatives to Saudi oil supply, traders say
Image for Norway police investigate Telenor over suspected crimes against humanity in Myanmar
Norway police investigate Telenor over suspected crimes against humanity in Myanmar
Image for French labour strike reduces delivery capacity at Dunkirk LNG terminal
French labour strike reduces delivery capacity at Dunkirk LNG terminal
Image for Russians make the best of a struggling economy before vote
Russians make the best of a struggling economy before vote
Image for Sterling pinned at one-month lows as oil stays high, Fed rate hike expected 
Sterling pinned at one-month lows as oil stays high, Fed rate hike expected 
Image for Russia and Ukraine press on with energy strikes despite Trump
Russia and Ukraine press on with energy strikes despite Trump
Image for Brent rises above $107 as attacks, pipeline outage deepen Saudi supply concerns
Brent rises above $107 as attacks, pipeline outage deepen Saudi supply concerns
Image for London shares slip as higher oil prices lift bond yields; BoE in focus
London shares slip as higher oil prices lift bond yields; BoE in focus
Image for Poland seeks new defence deals with Philippines 
Poland seeks new defence deals with Philippines 
Image for Drone incursions sow fear and chaos along NATO's Baltic and Finnish borders
Drone incursions sow fear and chaos along NATO's Baltic and Finnish borders
Image for Analysis-Toyota revamp hints of wider industry shake-up in China
Analysis-Toyota revamp hints of wider industry shake-up in China
View All Finance Posts