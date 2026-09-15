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Exclusive-Half of Russia's top diesel-producing refineries cut back output after drone strikes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Half of Russia's top diesel-producing refineries cut back output after drone strikes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Half of Russia's Top Diesel Refineries Cut Output After Drone Strikes

Impact of Drone Strikes on Russian Diesel Production and Global Markets

MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Half of Russia's six top diesel-producing refineries were forced to significantly cut back or completely halt output in September due to damage sustained in drone attacks, according to Reuters calculations based on data from fuel market participants.

Global Repercussions and Political Reactions

Russia's fuel crunch was underscored by U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday, when he called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to stop targeting Russian diesel infrastructure, saying the attacks were causing a shortage of the fuel that is "hurting the world".

Ukraine, which faces regular Russian attacks on its own ​energy infrastructure, says refineries are legitimate military targets. 

The U.S. national average price for diesel, which is used by trucks, trains, ships and farm equipment, rose above $6 a gallon for the first time on Thursday, according ​to price tracker GasBuddy, an unwanted dynamic for Trump ahead of November's midterm elections.

Moscow's Response and Export Restrictions

Export Limitations and Domestic Pressures

MOSCOW FORCED TO RESTRICT EXPORTS

Diesel is widely used in the agricultural sector, which was already under pressure in the U.S. before the Iran war, facing a fourth straight year of shrinking margins in the face of resurgent drought, high input costs and fallout from Trump's trade policies.

The conflict in Iran has undermined global fuel supply, while Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia's refineries in recent months have led to a decline in fuel production in the country and forced Moscow to restrict exports of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

Key Refineries and Production Impact

According to the market-sourced data, six plants — the Omsk refinery, Kirishi, Taneco, Volgograd refinery, NORSI and Perm — account for about half of Russia's diesel production.

Kirishi has been fully shut down, while the Volgograd refinery and NORSI are operating at about one-quarter of their nameplate capacity, according to sources. 

Diesel production at those plants is several times lower than normal levels. Taneco was attacked by drones on Sunday, but sources said it was not yet possible to assess the consequences of the attack.

Frequency and Scale of Attacks

IEA Analysis and Export Data

ONE RUSSIAN REFINERY HIT EVERY THREE DAYS, IEA SAYS

According to the Paris-based International Energy Agency, in the first eight months of 2026, a Russian refinery was successfully hit on average every three days.

Export Volumes Before and After Restrictions

Russian diesel exports before the restrictions were introduced amounted to less than 1 million metric tons in June, according to traders' estimates, while combined exports of diesel and gasoil totalled about 1.8 million tons. 

A year earlier, when refineries were operating normally, diesel exports stood at about 2.5 million tons per month, or 3.3 million to 3.4 million tons including lower-quality gasoil. 

Turkey and Brazil had been the largest buyers of Russian diesel for many months, taking at least half of available cargoes before the restrictions came into force in July, according to LSEG data. 

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine’s drone campaign damaged major refineries like Kirishi (fully offline) and Volgograd and NORSI (operating at ~25% capacity), severely denting diesel production. Reuters calculations show these six facilities account for ~50% of Russia’s diesel output.
  • The International Energy Agency reports that, in early 2026, a Russian refinery was hit by drones on average every three days, reducing Russian refinery runs and tightening the global market further. IEA projects a 370,000 barrels/day drop in run rates in 3Q 2026 due to Middle East disruptions and Russian refinery attacks.
  • Responding to shrinking fuel availability, in July Russia instituted a diesel export ban—causing shipments to tumble—to prioritize domestic supply; before restrictions, Turkey and Brazil bought at least half of Russian diesel exports.
  • The impact is global: U.S. diesel prices have topped $6/gal (GasBuddy data), while European refining margins spiked, and global throughputs remained nearly 5 million barrels/day below year-ago levels in July despite modest gains in crude processing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why have Russian diesel refineries reduced output?
Russian diesel refineries have reduced output due to damage sustained in drone attacks, leading to significant production cuts or shutdowns.
How have the drone attacks affected global diesel prices?
Drone attacks on Russian refineries have contributed to a global diesel supply crunch, increasing prices above $6 per gallon in the U.S.
Which refineries were affected by the drone attacks?
The Omsk, Kirishi, Taneco, Volgograd, NORSI, and Perm refineries, which account for half of Russia’s diesel production, were affected.
Has Russia implemented any export restrictions due to the attacks?
Yes, Moscow has restricted exports of diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel in response to decreased production from the attacks.
Who are the main buyers of Russian diesel?
Turkey and Brazil had been the largest buyers of Russian diesel, purchasing at least half of available cargoes before the restrictions.

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